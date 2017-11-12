MTV Floribama Shore
Let's Taco 'Bout It
Season 2 E 19 • 12/20/2018
Determined to let loose in Mexico, Kortni and Jeremiah clear the air, Nilsa and Gus flirt with strangers (and each other), and the girls compete in a twerking contest.
S1 • E4MTV Floribama ShoreHome Sweet Home to Me
A brawl at the bar brings the roommates closer together, Kortni takes everyone home to meet her mom, and Nilsa makes a shocking discovery about Jeremiah's new love interest.
12/11/2017
S1 • E5MTV Floribama ShoreLove You Like a Brother
Kirk plans an outing on a pontoon boat for the roommates, Aimee gets emotional after dealing with her ex, and Nilsa develops a crush on Jeremiah's brother Josh.
12/18/2017
S1 • E6MTV Floribama ShorePrincess Goddess Mermaid
As Aimee struggles to deal with the insecurities brought on by her ex, Kirk and Codi apologize for insulting her, and Nilsa plans a day to celebrate her.
12/25/2017
S1 • E7MTV Floribama ShoreDrunk Words, Sober Thoughts
The guys start drama with Nilsa's visiting friend, Codi's grandfather passes away, and Jeremiah's brother Josh cancels a date with Nilsa after finding out she called her ex.
01/01/2018
S1 • E8MTV Floribama ShoreSnuggle Puddle
Kirk and Aimee get into a screaming match, everyone's parents stop by for a visit, and the roommates have a living room sleepover for their last night in the house.
01/08/2018
S2 • E14MTV Floribama ShoreReservations for Eight
The guys and girls go their separate ways on Bourbon Street after Gus and Aimee’s fight, and when they're back in Florida, Logan turns up at the bar.
10/08/2018
S2 • E15MTV Floribama ShoreImpubescent Clown
The roommates come together for Kortni when Logan continues to show up and she feels threatened, and Gus gets candid about his painful past.
11/29/2018
S2 • E16MTV Floribama ShoreGirl Code Red
Nilsa plays matchmaker for Aimee, Kortni learns troubling news about Logan, Candace questions her future with Gator, and Nilsa continues to pursue Gus.
11/30/2018
S2 • E17MTV Floribama ShoreHunch Punch
Things get complicated between Gus and Nilsa after they hook up, and Kortni tells Jeremiah she has feelings for him.
12/06/2018
S2 • E18MTV Floribama ShoreA Whole Lotta Yikes
Nilsa copes with Gus's playboy ways by getting drunk with Aimee, Candace struggles to break things off with Gator, and Kortni is frustrated by Jeremiah's cold shoulder.
12/13/2018
S2 • E25MTV Floribama ShoreMy Favorite Mistake
The roommates throw one last hurrah before Candace's early exit, Nilsa's past romance comes back to haunt her, and Aimee deals with the fallout of her drunken fight.
01/31/2019
S2 • E26MTV Floribama ShoreTo Hunch or to Punch?
Nilsa tries to balance having two exes in the house, Aimee seeks a lawyer's help as her legal problems mount, and Gus is unsure of his future at the beach house.
02/07/2019
