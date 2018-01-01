MTV Floribama Shore
There's No C in Disease
Season 2 E 9 • 09/03/2018
After Aimee returns, Kortni confronts the house with her pregnancy test results and takes steps to mend her and Candace's friendship.
S1 • E7MTV Floribama ShoreDrunk Words, Sober Thoughts
The guys start drama with Nilsa's visiting friend, Codi's grandfather passes away, and Jeremiah's brother Josh cancels a date with Nilsa after finding out she called her ex.
01/01/2018
S1 • E8MTV Floribama ShoreSnuggle Puddle
Kirk and Aimee get into a screaming match, everyone's parents stop by for a visit, and the roommates have a living room sleepover for their last night in the house.
01/08/2018
S2 • E1MTV Floribama ShorePsycho-Ass Beach
The gang reunites in Panama City where Aimee enjoys her newly single status, Nilsa looks for a nice guy, and Kortni gets territorial.
07/09/2018
S2 • E2MTV Floribama ShoreDirty But Worth It
Nilsa gets jealous when Gus hooks up with a girl from the bar, familiar tensions between Codi and Jeremiah return, and a toothpaste prank creates drama.
07/16/2018
S2 • E3MTV Floribama ShoreTo Hunch or Not to Hunch?
Nilsa and Gus realize that they aren't looking for the same thing after their kiss, Aimee struggles with a hangover, and Gus's birthday gets derailed by a pair of bar fights.
07/23/2018
S2 • E4MTV Floribama ShoreMiss La Vela
Kirk faces possible assault charges after a bar fight, the housemates hunt for summer jobs, and Candace and Nilsa enter the Miss La Vela bikini contest.
07/30/2018
S2 • E5MTV Floribama ShoreMore Than a Boo Thang
The guys start working at Shore Dogs, Candace finally agrees to go on a date with Codi, and Kortni's boyfriend lashes out at her.
08/06/2018
S2 • E6MTV Floribama ShoreSex, Lies, and Caution Tape
Codi tells Candace that he used Aimee to make her jealous, Kortni finds out that Logan has been lying to her family, and Candace's boyfriend plans a visit to Panama City.
08/13/2018
S2 • E7MTV Floribama ShoreBoo-thang Blues
Drama unfolds after Candace announces that her boyfriend is coming to visit, and Logan becomes increasingly territorial over Kortni's relationship with Jeremiah.
08/14/2018
S2 • E8MTV Floribama ShoreThe Faint Blue Line
A pregnancy scare pushes Kortni and Logan’s already toxic relationship to the boiling point, Gus tries to help Codi get in shape, and Candace works things out with Gator.
08/27/2018
S2 • E10MTV Floribama ShoreKook-A-Pooped
The roommates throw Kortni a no-baby baby shower, Candace opens up to her roommates, and Jeremiah gets a phone call from home.
09/10/2018
S2 • E11MTV Floribama ShoreGirl, Bye
The roommates support Jeremiah as he deals with the death of his grandfather, but during a night out, Nilsa gets drunk, which leads to a big fight with Aimee.
09/17/2018
S2 • E12MTV Floribama ShoreA Thin Line Between Hunch and Hate
Gus finds it hard to resist Nilsa’s continued advances, a Mermaid Academy trip brings the girls together, and the gang tries to keep Kortni from falling for Logan’s gift.
09/24/2018
S2 • E13MTV Floribama ShoreScorn in the Bayou
On a trip to New Orleans, Gus and Nilsa's "friends with benefits" agreement is put to the test, and Candace confronts a physical altercation with Gator Jay.
10/01/2018
S2 • E14MTV Floribama ShoreReservations for Eight
The guys and girls go their separate ways on Bourbon Street after Gus and Aimee’s fight, and when they're back in Florida, Logan turns up at the bar.
10/08/2018
S2 • E15MTV Floribama ShoreImpubescent Clown
The roommates come together for Kortni when Logan continues to show up and she feels threatened, and Gus gets candid about his painful past.
11/29/2018
S2 • E16MTV Floribama ShoreGirl Code Red
Nilsa plays matchmaker for Aimee, Kortni learns troubling news about Logan, Candace questions her future with Gator, and Nilsa continues to pursue Gus.
11/30/2018
S2 • E17MTV Floribama ShoreHunch Punch
Things get complicated between Gus and Nilsa after they hook up, and Kortni tells Jeremiah she has feelings for him.
12/06/2018
S2 • E18MTV Floribama ShoreA Whole Lotta Yikes
Nilsa copes with Gus's playboy ways by getting drunk with Aimee, Candace struggles to break things off with Gator, and Kortni is frustrated by Jeremiah's cold shoulder.
12/13/2018
