MTV Floribama Shore
You Had Me at Beer
Season 2 E 23 • 01/17/2019
With encouragement from his dad, Codi gets up the nerve to try and push things forward with Candace. Gus struggles with the feelings stirred up by the Butts' arrival. On a wild night at Ms. Newby's, Kortni finds a new make-out buddy.
More
Watching
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E13MTV Floribama ShoreScorn in the Bayou
On a trip to New Orleans, Gus and Nilsa's "friends with benefits" agreement is put to the test, and Candace confronts a physical altercation with Gator Jay.
09/24/2018
Full Ep
40:52
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E14MTV Floribama ShoreReservations for Eight
The guys and girls go their separate ways on Bourbon Street after Gus and Aimee’s fight, and when they're back in Florida, Logan turns up at the bar.
10/08/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E15MTV Floribama ShoreImpubescent Clown
The roommates come together for Kortni when Logan continues to show up and she feels threatened, and Gus gets candid about his painful past.
11/29/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E16MTV Floribama ShoreGirl Code Red
Nilsa plays matchmaker for Aimee, Kortni learns troubling news about Logan, Candace questions her future with Gator, and Nilsa continues to pursue Gus.
11/30/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E17MTV Floribama ShoreHunch Punch
Things get complicated between Gus and Nilsa after they hook up, and Kortni tells Jeremiah she has feelings for him.
12/06/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E18MTV Floribama ShoreA Whole Lotta Yikes
Nilsa copes with Gus's playboy ways by getting drunk with Aimee, Candace struggles to break things off with Gator, and Kortni is frustrated by Jeremiah's cold shoulder.
12/13/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E19MTV Floribama ShoreLet's Taco 'Bout It
Determined to let loose in Mexico, Kortni and Jeremiah clear the air, Nilsa and Gus flirt with strangers (and each other), and the girls compete in a twerking contest.
12/20/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E20MTV Floribama ShoreToo Late for Apologies
Nilsa tries to play it cool as Gus plays the field in Cabo, Kirk makes things worse when Kortni has an emotional breakdown, and Candace gives Gus a drunk history lesson.
12/27/2018
Full Ep
40:18
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E21MTV Floribama ShoreNot Nothing Physical
The roommates plan a beachside dinner for their final night in Cabo, Nilsa confronts Kortni about her relationship with Gus, and eavesdropping leaves Nilsa with an injury.
01/03/2019
Full Ep
40:39
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E22MTV Floribama ShoreMeet the Buttses
The roommates' time in Cabo comes to an end, Kortni searches for a way to apologize to Nilsa, and Codi's parents travel to Panama City Beach for a visit.
01/10/2019
Full Ep
40:51
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E23MTV Floribama ShoreYou Had Me at Beer
With encouragement from his dad, Codi gets up the nerve to try and push things forward with Candace. Gus struggles with the feelings stirred up by the Butts' arrival. On a wild night at Ms. Newby's, Kortni finds a new make-out buddy.
01/17/2019
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E24MTV Floribama ShoreNewsworthy
Aimee faces the consequences of her fight, a difference of opinion causes conflict, and the girls put on a wild performance.
01/24/2019
Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E25MTV Floribama ShoreMy Favorite Mistake
The roommates throw one last hurrah before Candace's early exit, Nilsa's past romance comes back to haunt her, and Aimee deals with the fallout of her drunken fight.
01/31/2019
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E26MTV Floribama ShoreTo Hunch or to Punch?
Nilsa tries to balance having two exes in the house, Aimee seeks a lawyer's help as her legal problems mount, and Gus is unsure of his future at the beach house.
02/07/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
04:52
Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper DilemmasCaught in the Act: UnfaithfulS2
Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023
Trailer
00:20
Sammi Sweetheart Is Coming to Jersey Shore Family VacationJersey Shore Family VacationS6
Sammi Sweetheart -- the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- returns to the shore on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, coming this summer.
06/02/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023