MTV Floribama Shore

thursdays 8/7c
From the Gulf Coast to the Montana wilderness, roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace and Gus head out on vacation to have a good time and stir up Southern-fried shenanigans.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Latest Episode41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
Such a GentlemanGus makes a move on Aimee's cousin Ally, Codi pays tribute to his grandfather, Kirk invites his girlfriend Wren to the vacation house, and a family dinner ends in a shouting match.04/15/2021
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Club La BasementThe ladies cook up a prank for the guys, Gus and Jeremiah compete for attention when Aimee's cousin comes for a visit, and the roomies turn their basement into a nightclub.04/08/2021
- 41:19Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
BygonesCandace and Bethaney prank Codi, and Gus clears the air with his roommates, but later grows frustrated by unexpected bonds that formed during his absence.04/01/2021
- 41:54Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
All CopaceticWhile Gus quarantines, Jeremiah and Codi make a bet with Aimee and Kirk, Candace's childhood friend Bethaney comes for a visit, and the roomies enjoy a different vibe in the house.03/25/2021
- 41:45Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Door DashFollowing his argument with Candace, Gus runs away from the house, and the roommates rally together to search for him and bring him home safely.03/25/2021
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Dude, Where's My Hair Dryer?Gus feels betrayed by the support Jeremiah receives after their fight, Codi gets pranked by his housemates after a speedo snow plunge, and Candace's missing hair dryer causes a huge fight.03/18/2021
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
On Thin IceGus confronts Nilsa about rumors he believes ruined his relationship with Lisa, Candace and Codi prank call their parents, and a drinking game reignites Gus and Jeremiah's feud.03/11/2021
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Puke Rally RelayGus and Jeremiah open up about the breakdown of their friendship, the roomies face off in Drunken Olympics, and an argument erupts over an unresolved conflict from a previous vacation.03/04/2021
- 44:00
S4 • E1
Montanabama ShoreWhen COVID-19 upends their yearly beach vacation, the crew heads to Montana, where unresolved issues between Jeremiah and his roommates surface, and Nilsa reveals surprising news.02/25/2021
Cast
Aimee
Cast Member
Our Princess Goddess Mermaid just bought 20 acres next to her mom in Perdido, AL, and is now the self-proclaimed Queen of the Land. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dillon, has been living with her during lockdown, but they continue to have their ups and downs. For kicks, she's turned her problematic feet into an OnlyFans moneymaker. Aimee doesn't know much about the spot the roommates are heading to this trip -- Montana -- and, in fact, she had never even heard of it, but she can't wait to go. If all goes well, she hopes her younger cousin can come for a visit. That's some double Perdido trouble!
Candace
Cast Member
Since we last saw Candace, she's been growing her business -- expanding her line of skin care products and hiring two new employees: her parents. Candace is ready for a break from managing her new hires and hopes Montana will provide some cool new backdrops for her Instagram photos. She's also excited to introduce her best friend to the roommates when she comes to visit. Always the big sister of the group, she'll have her work cut out for her on this trip.
Codi
Cast Member
Codi recently bought his first house -- just five minutes down the road from Mama and Papa Butts. He's still the life of the party, but quarantine has been hard on him, as he hasn't been able to work at his beloved Old People's Bar. Lovable and charming, Codi gets along with everyone, a trait that will come in handy as he tries to bring Jeremiah back into the family fold after the beef last summer that left him on the outs.
Gus
Cast Member
The "guy who always has a girlfriend" is currently single and rediscovering his roots back in Perry, FL, where he's built himself a house of his own. Gus is looking forward to spending time with his bros Kirk and Codi, but not so much Jeremiah, who Gus thinks has a lot to answer for after last summer, when Jeremiah's brothers unceremoniously kicked Gus out of the house he rented with them in Arizona.
Jeremiah
Cast Member
Jeremiah spent most of last summer on the outs with the rest of the roommates after a nuclear blowup with Gus. He's kept his distance from the group since, and things between him and Gus haven't gotten any better, but that's not going to stop Jeremiah from trying to re-establish himself as part of the family. Despite his tough exterior, and his new career as a professional bodybuilder, Jeremiah is sensitive to the core and wants to repair the damage done last summer to keep the family vacation tradition going.
Kirk
Cast Member
Over the last year, Kirk has become even closer with his Atlanta neighbor Nilsa, and with Codi and Gus, who are just a couple hours away. Ever the Southern boy, he's looking forward to seeing what Montana is all about. For the first time, he's inviting his long-time girlfriend, Wren, to visit, and the roommates will see another side of our mystery man. Kirk knows it's going to be a bumpy vacation, though, as he finds himself caught in the middle of his dueling friends.
Nilsa
Cast Member
In a matter of months, Nilsa's life has turned upside down. The sudden death of her father left her heartbroken, she's navigating her expanding relationship with the new love of her life, Gus 2.0, and she's pregnant. Things could not be more different than they were last summer. How will the former Queen of the Thots continue being the life of the party when she's "partying" for two?
Mattie Lynn
Cast Member
Season 3 – Far from your typical Southern belle, "Floribama Shore" houseguest Mattie Lynn was experienced in the art of summering with friends from her previous "vacations" on the CMT series "Party Down South". She was ready for a new group of people to live it up with, but her down-to-party personality and competitive spirit made waves in the Floribama pool.