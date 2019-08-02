MTV Floribama Shore
Roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace, Gus and Mattie hit the Gulf Coast to party, hook-up, fight and stir up plenty of other Southern-fried shenanigans.
- 01:22HighlightS2 E26Gus Reaches a CrossroadsThe housemates rally around Gus as he tries to decide his future at the beach house.02/08/2019
- 03:23HighlightS2 E25Candace Says Goodbye to the HouseCandace heads home early, and as the roommates say their goodbyes, Codi uses the element of surprise to show her how he really feels.01/30/2019
- 01:49HighlightS2 E24Aimee Makes HeadlinesAimee faces the repercussions of her fight when she learns the story has made in the news in her hometown.01/24/2019
- 01:06HighlightS2 E24Time Is Running Out for Candace and CodiCandace breaks the news to her roommates that she has to head home early, and Codi feels confused about where they stand.01/23/2019
- 01:58HighlightS2 E23Codi Pulls Out All the Stops for CandaceCandace finds a sweet surprise from Codi prior to their date night.01/17/2019
- 01:15HighlightS2 E23Kortni's the Make-Out QueenKortni surprises the rest of the roommates when she gets up close and personal with several patrons at the bar.01/17/2019
- 00:52HighlightS2 E23Codi Shares the LoveCodi expresses his respect for Gus, and Codi's parents' visit to Panama City Beach comes to an end.01/16/2019
- 01:11HighlightS2 E22Kortni May Have Found What She NeedsSparks fly between Kortni and a guy she meets at the bar.01/10/2019
- 00:46HighlightS2 E22Nilsa Marks Her TerritoryAimee, Kirk and Codi have strong opinions about Nilsa and Gus flirting with each other.01/10/2019
- 01:37HighlightS2 E22Codi's Best Day EverCodi is pumped about the Butts invasion that's heading to Panama City Beach.01/09/2019
- 01:21HighlightS2 E21Nilsa's Pressing ChargesCandace reveals what Kortni said after Nilsa was hit in the face.01/03/2019
- 02:18HighlightS2 E21Kortni Reaches Her Breaking PointCandace tries to calm Kortni down after she gets angry about Gus and Nilsa's roller-coaster romance.01/03/2019
Cast
Aimee
Cast Member
After completing her anger management program, Aimee is ready to take St. Pete by storm, but will her looming court date allow her to enjoy a fresh start? As the house's self-described Princess Goddess Mermaid, Aimee is not afraid to say what's on her mind and keeps the whole house in line with her down-home wisdom and little potty mouth.
Candace
Cast Member
Candace is the house's quintessential Southern belle with her big hair, perfectly applied makeup and Instagram-ready outfits. Her quick wit and no-nonsense demeanor make her a voice of reason in the house. After summers of taking wild child Kortni under her wing, Candace realizes her friendship may be taken for granted.
Codi
Cast Member
Known as the Puke and Rally King, Codi is a true Southern gentleman who is more than ready for a wild summer in St. Pete. Both caretaker and pot-stirrer, Codi is a straight-up good-old Southern soul who usually has the power to bring the house together. This summer, the drama may prove to be too much, and Codi may have to look to familiar sources for help.
Gus
Cast Member
Gus is a Southern charmer who prides himself on being the house's biggest and best flirt. This summer, he and Nilsa's will-they-won't-they relationship is jeopardized by Gus's new (younger) girlfriend who threatens to shake up the entire house. Gus's drama doesn't stop there, though. After living with best friend Jeremiah over the course of the year, tensions may finally come to a head when the two arrive in SPB.
Jeremiah
Cast Member
Don't let the Clark Kent good looks and Superman physique fool you. Jeremiah is a big softy at his core. Smart, confident and opinionated, Jeremiah is here to tell you that being home-schooled does not equal being socially awkward. He is ready to find love and cure his six-month dry spell, but bubbling drama with his "best friend" Gus may get in the way of his good time.
Kirk
Cast Member
With his wild beach hair and a smile that lights up a room, Kirk is fully embracing the St. Pete Beach lifestyle. Kirk is always down for a good time, even if it requires exercising on a giant pedal pub. Kirk values family above all else, which may lead him into the middle of his two best bros.
Mattie Lynn
Cast Member
Far from your typical Southern belle, Floribama Shore's newest houseguest Mattie Lynn is experienced in the art of summering with friends from her previous "vacations" on the CMT series "Party Down South". Now, she's ready for a new group of people to live it up with. With her down-to-party personality and competitive spirit, Mattie is bound to make waves in the Floribama pool.