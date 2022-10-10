Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Baby Got Backup

Season 11 E 4 • 07/04/2023

Erica Banks makes moves at South by Southwest, Khaotic faces blowback from Momma Dee's claims about Diamond and Scrappy, and Spice finds herself in a public throwdown over Karlie and Meda.

More

Watching

Full Ep
46:54
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E23
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Salty Spice

Kendra confronts Joc over his suspect texts to Meda, Scrappy tries to broker peace between Momma Dee and Bambi, and Safaree gets served at Spice's Grammy nomination celebration.
10/10/2022
Full Ep
47:06
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E24
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Show-Down Girls

Mendeecees asks Yandy to clear the air with Samantha, Momma Dee shares shocking news with Shekinah, and the ladies head to Las Vegas for the Grammys and Karlie and Spice's video shoot.
10/17/2022
Full Ep
46:20
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E25
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Thirsty Thots

Yandy and Mendeecees try to work things out with Samantha, Bambi is blindsided Momma Dee's statements, and Erica goes off on Karlie and Meda at Spice's brunch.
10/24/2022
Full Ep
45:45
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E26
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Tears and Loathing in Las Vegas

Joc gets devastating news from his mom, Safaree takes an Erica look-alike to Shekinah's tour in Las Vegas, and Karlie plans a pool party at Sierra and Bambi's house without their consent.
10/31/2022
Full Ep
44:02
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E27
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
No Scrapp Left Behind

Joc faces Kendra's family, Spice attends the Grammys as a first-time nominee, Scrappy and Momma Dee have it out, and Erica and Safaree get word on the terms of their divorce.
11/07/2022
Full Ep
42:19
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E28
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Reunion, Pt. 1

The cast reunites to discuss the past season, including Spice's Grammy nomination, the mess behind Joc's love affairs and the future of Scrappy's bond with his mother.
11/14/2022
Full Ep
40:39
Sign In to Watch

S10 • E29
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Reunion, Pt. 2

Joc tries to explain away some very incriminating texts, Safaree clams up when Erica accuses him of neglecting his family, and Rasheeda and her father talk about where things stand.
11/21/2022
Full Ep
41:49

S11 • E1
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Out of the Woods, Back in These Streets

Spice shares an update on her health, Erica Banks makes a splash with a performance, Jessica White opens up about her breakup with Nick Cannon, and Bambi deals with the end of her marriage.
06/13/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E2
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Straight Outta Excuses

Amy Luciani finds a sisterhood with Erica Banks, Sierra drops a bombshell about her relationship, and Spice starts to question the intentions of those closest to her.
06/20/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E3
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Thin Redd Line

Renni Rucci reveals her past connection to Erica Banks, Jessica focuses on her music career, Amy argues with her sisters about their family business, and Karlie blindsides Spice.
06/27/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S11 • E4
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Baby Got Backup

Erica Banks makes moves at South by Southwest, Khaotic faces blowback from Momma Dee's claims about Diamond and Scrappy, and Spice finds herself in a public throwdown over Karlie and Meda.
07/04/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
02:27

Gear Up for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Cliff-diving, thrill-seeking superspy Ethan Hunt and his loyal team are back for their seventh adventure in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 12.
07/01/2023
Trailer
01:20

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Is Moving to Wednesdays
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1

The moms are making life-changing moves -- and they're doing it together -- when Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns with a new season on July 19.
06/30/2023
Trailer
04:52

Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11
Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11

Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper Dilemmas
Caught in the Act: UnfaithfulS2

Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023
Trailer
00:20

Sammi Sweetheart Is Coming to Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6

Sammi Sweetheart -- the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- returns to the shore on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, coming this summer.
06/02/2023