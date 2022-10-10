Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Baby Got Backup
Season 11 E 4 • 07/04/2023
Erica Banks makes moves at South by Southwest, Khaotic faces blowback from Momma Dee's claims about Diamond and Scrappy, and Spice finds herself in a public throwdown over Karlie and Meda.
S10 • E23Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSalty Spice
Kendra confronts Joc over his suspect texts to Meda, Scrappy tries to broker peace between Momma Dee and Bambi, and Safaree gets served at Spice's Grammy nomination celebration.
10/10/2022
47:06
S10 • E24Love & Hip Hop AtlantaShow-Down Girls
Mendeecees asks Yandy to clear the air with Samantha, Momma Dee shares shocking news with Shekinah, and the ladies head to Las Vegas for the Grammys and Karlie and Spice's video shoot.
10/17/2022
46:20
S10 • E25Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThirsty Thots
Yandy and Mendeecees try to work things out with Samantha, Bambi is blindsided Momma Dee's statements, and Erica goes off on Karlie and Meda at Spice's brunch.
10/24/2022
45:45
S10 • E26Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTears and Loathing in Las Vegas
Joc gets devastating news from his mom, Safaree takes an Erica look-alike to Shekinah's tour in Las Vegas, and Karlie plans a pool party at Sierra and Bambi's house without their consent.
10/31/2022
44:02
S10 • E27Love & Hip Hop AtlantaNo Scrapp Left Behind
Joc faces Kendra's family, Spice attends the Grammys as a first-time nominee, Scrappy and Momma Dee have it out, and Erica and Safaree get word on the terms of their divorce.
11/07/2022
42:19
S10 • E28Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 1
The cast reunites to discuss the past season, including Spice's Grammy nomination, the mess behind Joc's love affairs and the future of Scrappy's bond with his mother.
11/14/2022
40:39
S10 • E29Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 2
Joc tries to explain away some very incriminating texts, Safaree clams up when Erica accuses him of neglecting his family, and Rasheeda and her father talk about where things stand.
11/21/2022
41:49
S11 • E1Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOut of the Woods, Back in These Streets
Spice shares an update on her health, Erica Banks makes a splash with a performance, Jessica White opens up about her breakup with Nick Cannon, and Bambi deals with the end of her marriage.
06/13/2023
41:49
S11 • E2Love & Hip Hop AtlantaStraight Outta Excuses
Amy Luciani finds a sisterhood with Erica Banks, Sierra drops a bombshell about her relationship, and Spice starts to question the intentions of those closest to her.
06/20/2023
41:49
S11 • E3Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThin Redd Line
Renni Rucci reveals her past connection to Erica Banks, Jessica focuses on her music career, Amy argues with her sisters about their family business, and Karlie blindsides Spice.
06/27/2023
