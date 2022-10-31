Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Sorry, Not Sorry
Season 11 E 7 • 07/25/2023
Sierra confronts Scrappy in public, Spice receives bad news from her urologist, and Mendeecees meets his mother in New York to discuss his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe.
More
Watching
Full Ep
45:45
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E26Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTears and Loathing in Las Vegas
Joc gets devastating news from his mom, Safaree takes an Erica look-alike to Shekinah's tour in Las Vegas, and Karlie plans a pool party at Sierra and Bambi's house without their consent.
10/31/2022
Full Ep
44:02
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E27Love & Hip Hop AtlantaNo Scrapp Left Behind
Joc faces Kendra's family, Spice attends the Grammys as a first-time nominee, Scrappy and Momma Dee have it out, and Erica and Safaree get word on the terms of their divorce.
11/07/2022
Full Ep
42:19
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E28Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 1
The cast reunites to discuss the past season, including Spice's Grammy nomination, the mess behind Joc's love affairs and the future of Scrappy's bond with his mother.
11/14/2022
Full Ep
40:39
Sign In to Watch
S10 • E29Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 2
Joc tries to explain away some very incriminating texts, Safaree clams up when Erica accuses him of neglecting his family, and Rasheeda and her father talk about where things stand.
11/21/2022
Full Ep
41:49
S11 • E1Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOut of the Woods, Back in These Streets
Spice shares an update on her health, Erica Banks makes a splash with a performance, Jessica White opens up about her breakup with Nick Cannon, and Bambi deals with the end of her marriage.
06/13/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E2Love & Hip Hop AtlantaStraight Outta Excuses
Amy Luciani finds a sisterhood with Erica Banks, Sierra drops a bombshell about her relationship, and Spice starts to question the intentions of those closest to her.
06/20/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E3Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThin Redd Line
Renni Rucci reveals her past connection to Erica Banks, Jessica focuses on her music career, Amy argues with her sisters about their family business, and Karlie blindsides Spice.
06/27/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E4Love & Hip Hop AtlantaBaby Got Backup
Erica Banks makes moves at South by Southwest, Khaotic faces blowback from Momma Dee's claims about Diamond and Scrappy, and Spice finds herself in a public throwdown over Karlie and Meda.
07/04/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E5Love & Hip Hop AtlantaGive Them Grace
Spice gathers with friends in the Cayman Islands for her first performance since her health scare, Jessica consults a doctor about her fertility, and Amy has a hard talk with her mom.
07/11/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E6Love & Hip Hop AtlantaBroke-Down Palace
Bambi hears the Diamond rumor ahead of her and Scrappy's divorce mediation, Spice performs in the Cayman Islands, and Khaotic's flirting creates tension between Erica Banks and Amy.
07/18/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E7Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSorry, Not Sorry
Sierra confronts Scrappy in public, Spice receives bad news from her urologist, and Mendeecees meets his mother in New York to discuss his viral interview with Shannon Sharpe.
07/25/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E8Love & Hip Hop AtlantaRenni, Aim, Fire
Scrappy commits to being a peaceful coparent, Kirk and Rasheeda exchange barbs over a permit dispute, and Yandy catches wind of brewing conflict at Meda's women's empowerment event.
08/01/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E9Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFrostbite
Spice finds out if her health problems will land her back in the OR, Erica Dixon and Bambi have a war of words over Emani, and Karlie and Shekinah throw down at the Frost Bistro reopening.
08/08/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E10Love & Hip Hop AtlantaHot Tea, Wet Banks
Sierra and Erica Mena reveal a secret to Bambi, Scrappy's ex-girlfriend Diamond pops up at his pool party, Jessica recovers after endometriosis surgery, and Renni and Erica Banks throw down.
08/15/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaMiami Vices
Sierra is not happy with Eric after he crashes her Ghetto Girlz Eat launch looking for credit, and tensions between Erica Mena and Safaree threaten to wreck a ceremony honoring Spice.
08/22/2023
Full Ep
41:54
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E12Love & Hip Hop AtlantaMena-ce to Society
Khaotic is on cloud nine with new flame Erica Banks, Joc struggles with his mom's heartbreaking news, and Shekinah's attempt to broker peace between Spice and Erica Mena ends in disaster.
08/29/2023
Full Ep
41:54
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E13Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTropic Thunderdome
The crew deals with the fallout of Erica Mena calling Spice a racial slur, Rasheeda celebrates her birthday with a pajama party, and Kirk surprises everyone with a trip to the Bahamas.
09/05/2023
Full Ep
41:01
Sign In to Watch
S11 • E14Love & Hip Hop AtlantaResting Beach Face
A messy argument spoils the start of the Bahamas trip, but Khaotic defuses the tension with a positive vibe, and Kirk gently pushes Bambi and Scrappy to have a meaningful talk.
09/19/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
MTV Cribs Returns with All-New EpisodesMTV CribsS19
Pull up on some of your fave celebs -- including Taye Diggs, Vinny Guadagnino and Margaret Cho -- on all-new episodes of MTV Cribs, returning Wednesday, November 15 at 9:30/8:30c.
11/03/2023
Trailer
01:39
Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory
With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars on Thursday, August 10, premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
07/14/2023