Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Straight Outta Excuses
Season 11 E 2 • 06/20/2023
Amy Luciani finds a sisterhood with Erica Banks, Sierra drops a bombshell about her relationship, and Spice starts to question the intentions of those closest to her.
S10 • E21Love & Hip Hop AtlantaWho's Your Daddy?
Mendeecees revives Safaree's suspicions about the paternity of Legend, Sierra struggles with the power dynamics in her relationship, and Safaree confronts Rich during poker night.
09/26/2022
S10 • E22Love & Hip Hop AtlantaCarpe DM'D
Kirk mends his relationship with Rasheeda's dad, Scrappy finds himself caught in the middle of Bambi and Momma Dee's feud, and Spice's meddling leads to chaos between Joc, Kendra and Meda.
10/03/2022
S10 • E23Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSalty Spice
Kendra confronts Joc over his suspect texts to Meda, Scrappy tries to broker peace between Momma Dee and Bambi, and Safaree gets served at Spice's Grammy nomination celebration.
10/10/2022
S10 • E24Love & Hip Hop AtlantaShow-Down Girls
Mendeecees asks Yandy to clear the air with Samantha, Momma Dee shares shocking news with Shekinah, and the ladies head to Las Vegas for the Grammys and Karlie and Spice's video shoot.
10/17/2022
S10 • E25Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThirsty Thots
Yandy and Mendeecees try to work things out with Samantha, Bambi is blindsided Momma Dee's statements, and Erica goes off on Karlie and Meda at Spice's brunch.
10/24/2022
S10 • E26Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTears and Loathing in Las Vegas
Joc gets devastating news from his mom, Safaree takes an Erica look-alike to Shekinah's tour in Las Vegas, and Karlie plans a pool party at Sierra and Bambi's house without their consent.
10/31/2022
S10 • E27Love & Hip Hop AtlantaNo Scrapp Left Behind
Joc faces Kendra's family, Spice attends the Grammys as a first-time nominee, Scrappy and Momma Dee have it out, and Erica and Safaree get word on the terms of their divorce.
11/07/2022
S10 • E28Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 1
The cast reunites to discuss the past season, including Spice's Grammy nomination, the mess behind Joc's love affairs and the future of Scrappy's bond with his mother.
11/14/2022
S10 • E29Love & Hip Hop AtlantaReunion, Pt. 2
Joc tries to explain away some very incriminating texts, Safaree clams up when Erica accuses him of neglecting his family, and Rasheeda and her father talk about where things stand.
11/21/2022
S11 • E1Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOut of the Woods, Back in These Streets
Spice shares an update on her health, Erica Banks makes a splash with a performance, Jessica White opens up about her breakup with Nick Cannon, and Bambi deals with the end of her marriage.
06/13/2023
