The Hills
- 20:30
S1 • E1
New City, New DramaLaguna Beach’s Lauren Conrad lands a new apartment in Los Angeles and a dream job at Teen Vogue.05/31/2006
S1 • E2
A Change of PlansAfter her friends crash the Teen Vogue party, Lauren has to face the consequences at her internship, and Heidi considers dropping out of school when she nabs a job interview.06/07/2006
S1 • E3
An Unexpected CallLauren is sent to New York on an overnight errand for her internship and returns home to find a surprise from her past, and Heidi's new job isn't what she expected.06/14/2006
S1 • E4
Lauren and Jason: Part 2Sparks fly when Lauren’s ex-boyfriend Jason reappears and she realizes she isn't over him, and Heidi is frustrated by her lack of responsibility at work.06/21/2006
S1 • E5
Jason's BirthdayLauren goes out of her way to make Jason’s birthday dinner special -- despite needing to be on set all day with Teen Vogue -- but the night doesn’t go as planned.06/28/2006
S1 • E6
Boyfriends and Work Don't MixHeidi finally gets to work at the nightclub but struggles to stick to her boss’s strict rules, and Whitney walks her first fashion show when a model cancels at the last minute.07/05/2006
S1 • E7
Somebody Always Has to CryLauren and Heidi exchange Christmas gifts with their boyfriends and make plans for New Year’s Eve, but Jason’s jealousy puts a damper on their fun night out together.07/12/2006
S1 • E8
You Can't Just Be With Me?Lauren lies to Jason about working with male swimsuit models to avoid an argument, and he surprises her with a romantic dinner for her 20th birthday.07/19/2006
S1 • E9
Love Is Not A Maybe ThingAfter a roller-coaster ride of a relationship, Heidi finally puts an end to the drama and breaks up with Jordan, and Lauren considers renting a summer beach house with Jason.07/26/2006
S1 • E10
Timing Is EverythingLauren is torn between her career and her love life when she’s forced to choose between an internship in Paris and a summer with her boyfriend Jason.08/02/2006