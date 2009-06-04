The Hills
S5 • E1
Don't Cry on Your BirthdayWith the help of Stephanie, Heidi shows up uninvited to Lauren's birthday party and rekindles their friendship while dealing with the fallout of a fight with Spencer.04/06/2009
S5 • E2
Everything Happens for a ReasonAfter Stacie the bartender confirms Spencer's flirtatious behavior, Heidi decides to visit her family in Colorado where she meets up with an old boyfriend.04/07/2009
S5 • E3
I'm Done with You, Pt. 1Lauren risks her reputation by recommending Stephanie for an internship at People's Revolution, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.04/13/2009
S5 • E4
Crazy In LoveLauren is put in an awkward position when Stephanie continues to make mistakes at People's Revolution, and Heidi urges Spencer to go to couples therapy with her.04/20/2009
S5 • E5
I Always Had A Little CrushLauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina admits to crushing on Brody, and Heidi's ex-boyfriend comes to visit her and Spencer in L.A.04/27/2009
S5 • E6
Playmates Bring the DramaStill struggling to trust Spencer, Heidi goes through his phone to see if he's texting girls, and Brody's girlfriend Jayde confronts Audrina about what happened in Hawaii.05/04/2009
S5 • E7
Keep Your Enemies CloserLauren pays the consequence after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina breaks things off with Justin Bobby.05/11/2009
S5 • E8
Father of The BrideLauren is put in a difficult position when she's forced to fire Stephanie, and Spencer maintains his best behavior while Heidi's dad is in town.05/18/2009
S5 • E9
Hi Lauren, It’s SpencerStephanie has an awkward run-in with Kelly Cutrone, Brody sides with Jayde over Audrina, and Lauren finally gets the apology from Spencer she's been waiting for.05/25/2009
S5 • E10
Something Old, Something NewTo give Heidi the wedding day of her dreams, Lauren must move on and forgive Spencer, and everybody is shocked by a surprise guest from the past.05/31/2009