The Hills
S2 • E1
Out With The OldAfter breaking up with Jason, Lauren regrets choosing a summer with her boyfriend over an internship in Paris, and Heidi finds herself in a love triangle with a new man.01/15/2007
S2 • E2
When You Least Expect ItLauren redeems herself at work and goes on her first date since breaking up with Jason, and Heidi is forced to have a serious talk with her new boyfriend Spencer.01/22/2007
S2 • E3
The Best Night EverDespite wanting to experience the single life, Lauren finds herself falling for a new guy, and drama ensues when Audrina shows up uninvited to Heidi’s birthday party.01/29/2007
S2 • E4
Who Do You Trust?Audrina warns Heidi about Spencer’s playboy ways, but she’s hesitant to believe what she hears -- until she surprises him at the club and witnesses it firsthand.02/05/2007
S2 • E5
One Big InterruptionHeidi takes a break Spencer but finds herself missing him more than she’d like. Lauren has to plan a Teen Vogue dinner but takes a backseat to super-intern Emily from New York.02/12/2007
S2 • E6
You Have ChosenHeidi is faced with an ultimatum and must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend when Lauren comes clean about how she feels about Spencer.02/19/2007
S2 • E7
With Friends Like These...Lauren feels betrayed by her two best friends and reaches a breaking point when Heidi instigates a hookup between Jen and Brody.02/26/2007
S2 • E8
Enough Is EnoughAfter five years of interning, Whitney is frustrated by her lack of responsibility, Heidi spends the weekend away with Spencer, and Lauren goes on a double date with Audrina.03/05/2007
S2 • E9
New Year, New FriendsLauren spends New Year’s Eve surrounded by her closest friends, Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him, and Heidi tells everyone about it except Lauren.03/12/2007
S2 • E10
Apology Not AcceptedHeidi and Audrina plan a surprise party for Lauren’s 21st birthday, and Jen tries to rekindle their friendship after hooking up with Brody.03/19/2007