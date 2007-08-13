The Hills
S3 • E1
You Know What You DidLauren chooses not to attend Heidi and Spencer’s housewarming after hearing that they’ve been spreading rumors about her having a sex tape with Jason.08/13/2007
S3 • E2
Big Girls Don't CryLauren returns to Laguna Beach for some advice as she grows further apart from Heidi, Audrina reconnects with a bad boy from her past, and Spencer proposes to Heidi.08/14/2007
S3 • E3
Truth And Time Tells AllLauren plays third wheel to help Audrina decide if Justin Bobby is boyfriend material, and Heidi and Spencer clash over decorating their apartment.08/20/2007
S3 • E4
Meet The ParentsSpencer reluctantly travels to Colorado to meet Heidi’s parents, Audrina grows annoyed with Justin Bobby’s flirtatiousness, and Lauren gets closer to Brody.08/27/2007
S3 • E5
Rolling With The EnemySpencer “breaks up” with Brody for spending time with Lauren, Audrina pressures Justin Bobby for a commitment, and Heidi reflects on her lost friendships.09/03/2007
S3 • E6
Second ChancesLauren doesn’t know what to do when her ex Jason calls, Audrina takes a weekend trip with Justin Bobby, and Heidi gets a promotion her coworker Elodie wanted.09/10/2007
S3 • E7
They Meet AgainWhitney takes on more responsibility at Teen Vogue, and Lauren starts seeing more of Jason, which leads to an uncomfortable run-in with Heidi and Spencer.09/17/2007
S3 • E8
For Better Or WorseWhitney is tasked with running a Teen Vogue photoshoot, Spencer reveals he hasn’t told his parents about the engagement, and Lauren finds out that Jason has a girlfriend.09/24/2007
S3 • E9
What Happens in Vegas...The gang celebrates Brody’s birthday in Vegas, Lauren and Audrina get into a fight about Justin Bobby, and Elodie ruins Heidi’s anniversary plans as an act of revenge.10/01/2007
S3 • E10
What Goes AroundThe Lauren sex-tape drama reignites as Jen returns to put the blame on Brody, who in turn points a finger at Spencer, which leaves Heidi caught in the middle.10/15/2007