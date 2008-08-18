The Hills
- 20:05Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1
We'll Never Be FriendsLauren tries to improve her awkward living situation by throwing a birthday barbeque for Audrina, but things don't go as planned.08/18/2008
- 19:44Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2
Drama Follows ThemLauren and Doug crash Stephanie's birthday party, and Whitney gets a major career opportunity at People's Revolution.08/25/2008
- 20:00Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3
Better Off As FriendsLauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.09/01/2008
- 19:58Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4
Boys Make Girls CryLauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.09/07/2008
- 19:31Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5
Something Has To ChangeWhitney gets an assignment to dress Lady Gaga, and tensions between Lauren and Audrina come to a head.09/08/2008
- 20:01Sign in to Watch
S4 • E6
You Always Miss a Best FriendHeidi tries to repair her friendship with Lauren, and Audrina gets a daunting assignment at a showcase for The White Tie Affair.09/15/2008
- 19:44Sign in to Watch
S4 • E7
When Lauren's Away...Drama ensues when Stephanie decides to go on a date with Doug while Lauren is vacationing in Italy.09/22/2008
- 20:01Sign in to Watch
S4 • E8
Don't Act InnocentLauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.09/29/2008
- 19:53Sign in to Watch
S4 • E9
If She Never Met Spencer…Heidi sends Lauren a letter of apology for her role in their tattered friendship, and Audrina goes on a date in an effort to get over her breakup with Justin Bobby.10/06/2008
- 19:40Sign in to Watch
S4 • E10
Who To Chose?Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.10/13/2008