The City
- 20:32Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Show Em' What You GotTo keep her new role at Elle, Olivia will have to work things out with Erin, and while prepping for her first show, Whitney experiences the highs and lows of Fashion Week.04/27/2010
- 20:34Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Friends in High PlacesAfter Whitney's successful debut at Fashion Week, Roxy calls in a favor from Olivia to hopefully get some of the outfits featured in Elle's profile of young designers.05/04/2010
- 20:18Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Professionally DangerousOlivia fails to support Whitney's clothing line and gets scolded by Erin and Joe Zee for her poor judgment, Roxy and Zach go on a date, and Whitney stands up for herself.05/11/2010
- 20:25Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Queen of DiamondsErin and Olivia have creative differences while shooting a cover for the magazine, and Whitney enlists the help of a big-time French photographer to shoot her lookbook.05/18/2010
- 20:21Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
The Belle of ElleKelly tells Whitney that Roxy's presence will harm her brand's visual identity, but Whitney ignores her warning, and Erin and Olivia vie for a feature in Page Six.05/25/2010
- 20:33Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Fashion with a Capital FOlivia disrespects a designer's clothes during an event, Whitney showcases her line and learns her collection needs some work, and Erin scouts a new talent.06/01/2010
- 20:33Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
The British Are ComingErin throws subtle shade at Olivia when she makes a case for hiring a fashion reporter, Roxy earns more responsibilities, and Whitney focuses on Miami Fashion Week.06/08/2010
- 20:26Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Work Horses and Show PoniesWhitney and Roxy fly to Miami to host a fashion show for Whitney's fashion line, and Olivia must interview designer Zac Posen in order to keep her job.06/15/2010
- 20:20Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
One Girl's Trash…Whitney's first sale from her fashion line nearly ends in disaster, and Erin accuses Olivia of taking undue credit for a successful photo shoot with pop star Ke$ha.06/22/2010
- 19:45Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Stage FightRoxy is tasked with dressing a musician in clothes from Whitney's fashion line, but fails to make everyone happy, and Olivia and Erin must work together for a TV segment.06/29/2010