The City
Friends In High Places
Season 2 E 202 • 05/04/2010
Whitney has no time to rest after her first big fashion show, when Kelly pushes her to market her line. Olivia refuses to support Whitney's line at ELLE Magazine, but Erin goes over her head to Joe Zee.
The CityS1 • E15Working Girls
Olivia continues butting heads with Elle's publicist Erin, and Kelly has a word with Whitney and Roxy after a messy photo shoot.
10/06/2009
The CityS1 • E16It's All Who You Know
Hoping to jump-start her career as a designer, Whitney goes behind Kelly's back and takes a meeting at Bergdorf Goodman, and Olivia proves Erin wrong at work.
10/13/2009
The CityS1 • E17Meet the Fackelmayers
Whitney goes on a date with a new guy but worries he might also be interested in Sami, and Olivia rubs Erin the wrong way when she gets invited to an exclusive Elle party.
10/20/2009
The CityS1 • E18Hit It and Quit It
Whitney feels torn between Freddie and Jay, Roxy gets her first taste of Olivia's brash attitude, and Elle joins forces with People's Revolution for an event.
10/27/2009
The CityS1 • E19Weekend at Freddie's
A weekend in the Hamptons goes south when Whitney discovers Freddie has another girlfriend, and Erin is left to pick up the pieces at Elle when Olivia drops the ball.
11/03/2009
The CityS1 • E20Friends and Foe-Workers
Whitney and Roxy struggle to separate their personal friendship from their professional relationship, and Olivia's boss takes a risk and sends her to cover Miami Fashion Week.
11/10/2009
The CityS1 • E21Forget About Boys
Roxy and Whitney both have awkward dates, and Olivia earns the praise of her boss, but her coworker Erin is going to take more convincing.
11/17/2009
The CityS1 • E22If You Want Something Done Right…
After Roxy causes issues with a photo shoot, Whitney must decide whether it's worth keeping her, and Olivia's casual attitude at work makes Erin question her commitment.
11/24/2009
The CityS1 • E23Everything on the Line
Joe's TV segment struggles due to Erin and Olivia's poor teamwork, and after no one shows interest in Whitney's collection, Kelly suggests a risky leap of faith.
12/01/2009
The CityS2 • E201Show 'Em What You Got
Whitney gets a once in lifetime chance to show her line at New York Fashion Week, but only has a week to pull the whole thing off. Joe Zee settles the dispute between Erin and Olivia.
04/27/2010
The CityS2 • E202Friends In High Places
05/04/2010
The CityS2 • E203Professionally Dangerous
Whitney and Olivia go head-to-head after Olivia decides to interview her friend for ELLE, instead of covering Whitney’s line. Roxy goes out with Zach, and realizes their relationship may become more than just professional.
05/11/2010
The CityS2 • E204Queen Of Diamonds
Olivia and Erin have very different ideas of how to dress Fergie for an ELLE cover shoot, leaving Joe Zee in the middle. A French photographer shows an interest in Whitney.
05/18/2010
The CityS2 • E205The Belle Of Elle
Whitney doesn’t follow Kelly’s advice and brings Roxy along to a Glamour magazine shoot, and it almost ends in disaster. Erin and Olivia compete to be featured in New York’s biggest gossip column.
05/25/2010
The CityS2 • E206Fashion With A Capital F
Olivia disappoints when she refuses to wear a designer’s clothes to their own party. Whitney gives a preview of her line to Joe Zee and gets some harsh criticism. Erin eyes a replacement for Olivia.
06/01/2010
The CityS2 • E207The British Are Coming
Olivia’s flubs during Fashion Week leave an opening that Erin quickly tries to fill with a new fashion reporter. Roxy impresses Kelly by helping to produce a huge fashion show.
06/08/2010
The CityS2 • E208Work Horses And Show Ponies
Whitney and Roxy fly to Miami to put on a fashion show for Whitney’s clothing line, for the first time without Kelly’s help. Olivia fights for her job by scoring an interview with Zac Posen.
06/15/2010
The CityS2 • E209One Girl's Trash...
After a successful showing, Whitney’s first big sale for her line almost ends in disaster. Erin suspects Olivia of taking undue credit for pulling the perfect look for ELLE’s shoot with pop-singer, Ke$ha.
06/22/2010
The CityS2 • E210Stage Fight
Roxy & Whitney have a falling out after Roxy is tasked with dressing a new musician in Whitney’s clothing. Erin scores a spot for ELLE’s editor-in-chief on the Martha Stewart Show, but needs Olivia’s help to make it a success.
06/29/2010
The CityS2 • E11Roommate Wanted
Roxy asks her father to help pay for a new apartment, Olivia reluctantly interviews a celebrity wearing Whitney's line, and Erin schemes to replace Olivia with another on-camera journalist.
07/06/2010
