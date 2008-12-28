The City
S1 • E1
If She Can Make It Here…Whitney arrives in New York City and begins her new job during Fashion Week, Olivia throws a dinner party, and Jay feels like his relationship with Whitney is moving fast.12/28/2008
S1 • E2
The Truth Will Reveal ItselfWhitney hears a rumor about Jay and struggles to figure out who she can really trust.12/30/2008
S1 • E3
The L WordErin's boyfriend Duncan visits, Jay sends mixed signals after he helps Whitney look for her own apartment, and Olivia grows frustrated when Whitney doesn't take her advice.01/05/2009
S1 • E4
Good Things Come In ThreesErin worries that her relationship with Duncan is moving too fast, Whitney goes to lunch with her coworker Chris, and Jay makes a big decision.01/12/2009
S1 • E5
Boys' Night OutAdam has a guys' night out while his girlfriend Allie goes out of town, and Whitney, Erin and Samantha tell Allie details about his evening.01/19/2009
S1 • E6
He Never Said He Had a GirlfriendAt a downtown art opening, a run-in with a girl who says she kissed Adam leaves Allie devastated, and Whitney gets upset with Jay for defending Adam.01/26/2009
S1 • E7
The Truth HurtsWhitney is caught in the middle when Kelly rudely tells Allie she's too skinny, and old feelings are rekindled when Erin runs into her ex-boyfriend.02/02/2009
S1 • E8
Mingling with the CommonersThe girls are late to Jay's concert, so Olivia arranges another gig for his band, and Erin's love life gets complicated.02/09/2009
S1 • E9
Unexpected RoommatesAs the New Year approaches, Adam kicks Jay out of the apartment, and Erin's attempt to juggle Duncan and J.R. falls apart when the guys come face to face.02/16/2009
S1 • E10
The Past Catches UpWhitney has second thoughts about her relationship with Jay after running into his ex in Miami, and back in New York, Allie tries to keep tabs on Adam's behavior.02/23/2009