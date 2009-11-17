The City

Work Horses And Show Ponies

Season 2 E 208 • 06/15/2010

Whitney and Roxy fly to Miami to put on a fashion show for Whitney’s clothing line, for the first time without Kelly’s help. Olivia fights for her job by scoring an interview with Zac Posen.

The City
S1 • E21
Forget About Boys

Roxy and Whitney both have awkward dates, and Olivia earns the praise of her boss, but her coworker Erin is going to take more convincing.
11/17/2009
The City
S1 • E22
If You Want Something Done Right…

After Roxy causes issues with a photo shoot, Whitney must decide whether it's worth keeping her, and Olivia's casual attitude at work makes Erin question her commitment.
11/24/2009
The City
S1 • E23
Everything on the Line

Joe's TV segment struggles due to Erin and Olivia's poor teamwork, and after no one shows interest in Whitney's collection, Kelly suggests a risky leap of faith.
12/01/2009
The City
S2 • E201
Show 'Em What You Got

Whitney gets a once in lifetime chance to show her line at New York Fashion Week, but only has a week to pull the whole thing off. Joe Zee settles the dispute between Erin and Olivia.
04/27/2010
The City
S2 • E202
Friends In High Places

Whitney has no time to rest after her first big fashion show, when Kelly pushes her to market her line. Olivia refuses to support Whitney's line at ELLE Magazine, but Erin goes over her head to Joe Zee.
05/04/2010
The City
S2 • E203
Professionally Dangerous

Whitney and Olivia go head-to-head after Olivia decides to interview her friend for ELLE, instead of covering Whitney’s line. Roxy goes out with Zach, and realizes their relationship may become more than just professional.
05/11/2010
The City
S2 • E204
Queen Of Diamonds

Olivia and Erin have very different ideas of how to dress Fergie for an ELLE cover shoot, leaving Joe Zee in the middle. A French photographer shows an interest in Whitney.
05/18/2010
The City
S2 • E205
The Belle Of Elle

Whitney doesn’t follow Kelly’s advice and brings Roxy along to a Glamour magazine shoot, and it almost ends in disaster. Erin and Olivia compete to be featured in New York’s biggest gossip column.
05/25/2010
The City
S2 • E206
Fashion With A Capital F

Olivia disappoints when she refuses to wear a designer’s clothes to their own party. Whitney gives a preview of her line to Joe Zee and gets some harsh criticism. Erin eyes a replacement for Olivia.
06/01/2010
The City
S2 • E207
The British Are Coming

Olivia’s flubs during Fashion Week leave an opening that Erin quickly tries to fill with a new fashion reporter. Roxy impresses Kelly by helping to produce a huge fashion show.
06/08/2010
The City
S2 • E208
06/15/2010
The City
S2 • E209
One Girl's Trash...

After a successful showing, Whitney’s first big sale for her line almost ends in disaster. Erin suspects Olivia of taking undue credit for pulling the perfect look for ELLE’s shoot with pop-singer, Ke$ha.
06/22/2010
The City
S2 • E210
Stage Fight

Roxy & Whitney have a falling out after Roxy is tasked with dressing a new musician in Whitney’s clothing. Erin scores a spot for ELLE’s editor-in-chief on the Martha Stewart Show, but needs Olivia’s help to make it a success.
06/29/2010
The City
S2 • E11
Roommate Wanted

Roxy asks her father to help pay for a new apartment, Olivia reluctantly interviews a celebrity wearing Whitney's line, and Erin schemes to replace Olivia with another on-camera journalist.
07/06/2010
The City
S2 • E12
Lost in Translation

Whitney faces backlash from Kelly when a PR company offers to represent her fashion line, and a work opportunity in Japan pays off for Olivia.
07/13/2010
