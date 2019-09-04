Siesta Key
Siesta Key follows a group of young adults as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, breakups and makeups in their beachside hometown in Florida.
- 02:46ExclusiveS2 E12Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 2, Episode 12: An Update on Cara and GarrettNilsa has breaking news about Cara and Garrett as she grills them over their current relationship status.04/09/2019
- 02:07HighlightS2 E11Can Alex Buy Juliette's Love?Juliette's friends are horrified to see Alex give her a necklace for her birthday, despite the two allegedly being broken up.03/22/2019
- 02:08HighlightS2 E9Woman to WomanMadisson accuses Tawni of pursuing a romantic relationship with her boyfriend Ben, even after learning he's fanning the flames on Snapchat.03/08/2019
- 01:50HighlightS2 E7Juliette Finds Another Woman in Alex's BedJuliette breaks down as she tells Amanda what happened after she found someone else in Alex's bed.02/22/2019
- 04:40ExclusiveS2 E5Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 2, Episodes 5 and 6Nilsa from Floribama Shore gets to the bottom of Cara and Chloe's shady friendship, Paul's drunk spat with Juliette and how Garrett feels about Alex trying to steal his girl.02/22/2019
- 04:07ExclusiveS2 E4Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 2, Episodes 3 and 4: Was Chloe's Apology Genuine?Nilsa from Floribama Shore grills the cast about Chloe's apology to Juliette and Jared and Kelsey's kiss.02/06/2019
- 04:25ExclusiveS2 E1Siesta Key Interrogation - Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2Nilsa from Floribama Shore grills Chloe and Cara about their intentions, Alex reveals his true feelings, Juliette talks jealousy, and Pauly and Jared discuss their fight.02/04/2019
- 05:03ExclusiveS2Catch Up on All the Shade in Siesta KeyRuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint joins Chloe to dish about the shadiest moments from Season 1, including steamy love triangles, unexpected proposals and Snapchat drama.01/21/2019
- 01:12ExclusiveS2 E2Nobody Likes You HereAfter a vicious fight on the beach with Amanda, Chloe storms off.01/18/2019
- 00:54Sneak PeekS2 E2Alex Has Something to Tell JulietteWhen Juliette accuses Alex of sleeping with women she knows, he vehemently denies it, but he does have a confession to make.01/18/2019
- 03:09ExclusiveS2Season One Recap: It's ComplicatedKam from The Challenge joins Juliette and Pauly to try and untangle all the messy love triangles and juicy drama from Season 1 of Siesta Key.01/17/2019
- 04:33ExclusiveS2Who's Who on Siesta Key?Madisson and Kelsey run through the who's who of Siesta Key with Jersey Shore's Angelina to recap everything that went down in Season 1.01/16/2019
Cast
Juliette
Cast Member
As Juliette transitions from college student to fashion entrepreneur, Season 3 follows her progress toward achieving her professional goals. Her relationship with Alex is a thing of the past, but she continues to struggle with letting go. Will Juliette be able to move on in her romantic life?
Chloe
Cast Member
Chloe is the one most likely to stir up trouble in Siesta Key. Outspoken and endlessly curious, she is both the life of the party and the one who holds others accountable. Chloe's meddling antics catch up with her in Season 3 as her friends start to put up walls in order to shut her out.
Madisson
Cast Member
Madisson is America's sweetheart, but in Season 3 she's playing both sides of the fence in the Juliette and Alex divide. Madisson is still trying to figure out her next chapter in life -- she knows what she wants, but will she be able to reconcile her plans with her 46-year-old boyfriend, Ish?
Kelsey
Cast Member
Kelsey's a former international model who gave up most of her childhood for her globe-trotting career. As she settles into Siesta Key, her acceptance in the group is aided by her newfound friendship with Juliette in Season 3. Her romantic relationships are another story, as Kelsey's questionable trustworthiness continues to sabotage her chances for love.
Alyssa
Cast Member
Alyssa is a no-B.S. kind of gal whose tolerance is tested when Alex cheats on her with Juliette in Nashville, TN. Alyssa proves her ability to forgive when she takes Alex back, but now that she's pregnant, will she be able to tame playboy Alex into submission? And can she move forward without a ring on her finger?
Jared
Cast Member
Jared has been part of the Siesta crew since they were teens. But after high school, he took a different path: marriage and a stint in the U.S. Navy. While serving overseas, his marriage collapsed, and he returned home with deep physical and emotional wounds. Since then, he's pursued both Madisson and Kelsey -- and both women broke his heart. Will the wounded warrior ever find love in Siesta Key?