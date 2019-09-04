Siesta Key
Siesta Key follows a group of young adults as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, breakups and makeups in their beachside hometown in Florida.
Cast

Juliette

As Juliette transitions from college student to fashion entrepreneur, Season 3 follows her progress toward achieving her professional goals. Her relationship with Alex is a thing of the past, but she continues to struggle with letting go. Will Juliette be able to move on in her romantic life?

Chloe

Chloe is the one most likely to stir up trouble in Siesta Key. Outspoken and endlessly curious, she is both the life of the party and the one who holds others accountable. Chloe's meddling antics catch up with her in Season 3 as her friends start to put up walls in order to shut her out.

Brandon

Brandon is an aspiring rapper who is coming to grips with the fact that he may need a backup plan. After years of putting his music before everything else in his life, Brandon is faced with the harsh reality that working for his dad may be the stability he needs to grow.

Madisson

Madisson is America's sweetheart, but in Season 3 she's playing both sides of the fence in the Juliette and Alex divide. Madisson is still trying to figure out her next chapter in life -- she knows what she wants, but will she be able to reconcile her plans with her 46-year-old boyfriend, Ish?

Kelsey

Kelsey's a former international model who gave up most of her childhood for her globe-trotting career. As she settles into Siesta Key, her acceptance in the group is aided by her newfound friendship with Juliette in Season 3. Her romantic relationships are another story, as Kelsey's questionable trustworthiness continues to sabotage her chances for love.

Garrett

Garrett's a muscular stud from the middle-class side of town. He is proof that hard work pays off, and in Season 3, his fitness career reaches new heights. Garrett is Siesta Key's good guy, but even good guys struggle in love.

Alyssa

Alyssa is a no-B.S. kind of gal whose tolerance is tested when Alex cheats on her with Juliette in Nashville, TN. Alyssa proves her ability to forgive when she takes Alex back, but now that she's pregnant, will she be able to tame playboy Alex into submission? And can she move forward without a ring on her finger?

Amanda

Amanda's a "guys' girl" who's looking for fun. Allthough she's an unapologetically selfish straight shooter, Amanda struggles to let her romantic guard down in Season 3. Her inability to truly be vulnerable may be her biggest obstacle to overcome.

Jared

Jared has been part of the Siesta crew since they were teens. But after high school, he took a different path: marriage and a stint in the U.S. Navy. While serving overseas, his marriage collapsed, and he returned home with deep physical and emotional wounds. Since then, he's pursued both Madisson and Kelsey -- and both women broke his heart. Will the wounded warrior ever find love in Siesta Key?