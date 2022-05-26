Siesta Key
This season is about growing up, finding yourself and deciding who you want to hold close... and who you’ve outgrown. With so much change in their lives, will these friends sink or swim?
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- 41:27Sign in to Watch
S4 • E24
TinyWords are exchanged when the group gathers for Madisson and Ish’s wedding; Juliette, Sam and their new partners have an awkward run-in; and Kelsey and Max’s relationship reaches an impasse.05/26/2022
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E23
You're Moving?The crew struggles to repair the fractures from the big breakup as Madisson's wedding approaches, Sam considers starting over somewhere new, and Juliette tries to focus on her business.05/19/2022
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S4 • E22
Where's the Popcorn?Kelsey and Max aren't on the same page regarding where they'll spend their futures, Amanda is shaken when her father suffers a health scare, and Juliette and Sam butt heads at a pool party.05/12/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E21
Someone Sent a VideoJuliette's mixed messages to Sam reach an all-time high when an incriminating video leaks of her with a new guy, and she jets off to L.A. to work on her swimsuit line and visit Madisson.05/05/2022
- 41:47Sign in to Watch
S4 • E20
I Was Living a Lie with HimJuliette rethinks her recent hookups with Sam after her friends disapprove of their arrangement, and Chris asks Chloe a question that could take their whirlwind romance to the next level.04/28/2022
- 41:49Sign in to Watch
S4 • E19
Stop VideotapingBrandon balances his career and being a good father to Quincy, Juliette wonders if she's truly over Sam, and Madisson updates her parents on her wedding planning.04/21/2022
- 41:50Sign in to Watch
S4 • E18
Stop Texting Me, Stop Calling MeJuliette returns home from Paris, Cara celebrates her one-year anniversary with Michael (despite her reservations about the state of their relationship), and Jordana cozies up to Sam.04/14/2022
- 41:48Sign in to Watch
S4 • E17
Deux ChardonnayJuliette nurses a broken heart in Paris, Garrett's friends think he's moving too fast with Kenna, Sam introduces Meghan to the gang, and Brandon tries to clear the air with Jordana.04/07/2022
- 41:47Sign in to Watch
S4 • E16
He Doesn't See a FutureJuliette is stunned by the speed of Sam's post-breakup rebound, the group breaks off into different sides in the aftermath of the split, and Kelsey considers leaving Siesta Key altogether.03/31/2022
- 41:47Sign in to Watch
S4 • E15
Do You Even Want to Try?Madisson struggles with the pressure of planning her wedding, Brandon fights his insecurities after running into Jordana, and the fallout from Juliette and Sam's breakup comes to a head.03/24/2022
Cast
Juliette PorterCast Member
Juliette Porter
Juliette's the undisputed Queen of the Key, and she has what she's always wanted: a successful fashion line. Things seem perfect -- except her billionaire boyfriend's lifestyle is a distraction from her growing business. Will Juliette figure out a way to maintain her love and focus on her career, or will she be forced to choose one or the other?
Kelsey OwensCast Member
Kelsey Owens
Former international model Kelsey has everything going for her. She launched her own swimsuit line, and her long-distance boyfriend moved to Siesta Key to be with her. However, even with a seemingly perfect life, it seems Kelsey isn't fulfilled in Florida. Will she settle down for love or risk everything to explore her wanderlust?
Brandon GomesCast Member
Brandon Gomes
Brandon's ready to move on from his lying past and start anew. He wants to take a step back to focus on his music, and most importantly, his son. But old issues with the group, as well as custody and financial disagreements with his son's mother, remain. Will he be able to overcome these hurdles, or will he crack under the pressure of facing his past?
Madisson HausburgCast Member
Madisson Hausburg
Madisson moved to Los Angeles, bought a condo, became engaged to Ish and got pregnant. She's back in Siesta Key to plan her wedding, but it's more work than she imagined, and since Ish is busy working in L.A., she's doing it all on her own. With a mountain of obligations and big life changes happening all at once, can Madisson handle it all?
Amanda MillerCast Member
Amanda Miller
Resident party-girl Amanda has gone from wild child to award-winning film student. After being spurned yet again by a potential boyfriend, she's open to the possibilities of getting to know a hot new guy. But with her busy schedule of chasing her dreams, is her time too precious to include romance?
Garrett MillerCast Member
Garrett Miller
Garrett's in the best shape of his life, and that's really saying something! His fitness business is on fire, and finally, this good guy has met a great girl. He's ready to pop the question any day, but his boys think he's moving too fast. Will he ditch his girlfriend in favor of his friends, or will he pick love over all?
Sam LoganCast Member
Sam Logan
Sam's clearly the King of Siesta Key. He’s got the best house, the best toys and the bankroll to make everyone's life next-level amazing. But being with Juliette means dating a successful, ambitious business owner, and his leisurely, non-stop party lifestyle seems incompatible with her independence. Will their conflicting desires prove to be too much, or is he willing to change for love?