As Juliette and the Siesta Key crew say goodbye to Sarasota and hello to the 305, they embrace new life changes, career adjustments and relationships -- but it's not always so sunny.
Cast

Juliette Porter

Juliette, the undisputed queen of Siesta Key, makes the move to Miami to expand her swimwear line, but with a new boyfriend who doesn't want any part of being on television, and the competition of the Miami swim scene, can Juliette handle being a little fish in a big pond?

Chloe Long

Chloe is determined to settle down into newlywed bliss now. As she does her best to expand her new skin-care line in Miami and make it as an entrepreneur, will she be able to stay focused on her goals, or will "Old Chloe" reappear and alienate everyone she loves?

Brandon Gomes

Brandon has been taking big steps to move forward from his past and focus on his career and his son, but when he moves to Miami to make new connections in the music industry, will he get distracted and crumble under the pressure, or will he stay on track to level up in the music scene?

Amanda Miller

Resident party girl Amanda has gone from wild child to film school graduate. She's ready for one last summer of fun in Miami before starting her film career, but will the big city club scene prove too enticing for her to leave so she can focus on her dreams?

Cara Geswelli

After finishing her first year of nursing school, Cara is ready to reward herself by launching her jewelry line and spending a relaxing summer with her BFF, Jordana, in Miami, but when she learns Sam's wealthy lifestyle may have changed her bestie for the worst, Cara is forced to decide if she wants to work through their differences or let the summer heat tear this friendship apart.

Jordana Barnes

Artist-in-residence Jordana can't turn down the offer from her best friend Sam to move into his beautiful Miami mansion and keep him company, but the roommates' unconventional friendship has everyone wondering: Does Jordana have deeper feelings for her billionaire bestie than even she realizes, and will his extravagant lifestyle distract her from her creative pursuits?

Madisson Hausburg

Madisson suffered a devastating loss last year when her son, Elliot, was stillborn. As she tries to process her grief, she visits Miami to catch up with old friends and work on a children's book to celebrate Elliot, but will the summer provide a much-needed catharsis, or will the group's old tensions and rivalries get in the way of her healing?

Sam Logan

Sam used to be the king of Siesta Key, but after his complicated breakup with Juliette, he's ready to get out of that small town and take on Miami. Will this self-proclaimed serial monogamist find love again -- possibly right in front of his face all along -- or will his leisurely, nonstop party lifestyle get in the way of real happiness?