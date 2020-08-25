Siesta Key
Siesta Key
Siesta Key follows a group of young adults as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, breakups and makeups in their beachside hometown in Florida.
S3 • E24
ReunionJeannie Mai hosts as the Siesta Key cast virtually looks back at breakups, makeups and blowups from Season 3, and the group shares relationship updates, shocking secrets and more.08/25/2020
S3 • E23
I'm Actually, Like, HappyBrandon faces a decision about his future, Madisson surprises her friends and family with an announcement, and Kelsey questions Juliette's intentions.08/25/2020
S3 • E22
I’m Falling For SamKelsey and Madisson share shocking news with Ashley, Juliette and Kelsey's friendship is strained, Garrett launches a supplement line, and Amanda calls out JJ.08/18/2020
S3 • E21
I Didn’t Even Know That You Were That Into Bathing SuitsThe crew spends New Year's Eve in Miami, Madisson and Ish go house hunting, Kelsey grows frustrated over Juliette's business venture, and Camilla doesn't like Amanda flirting with Brandon.08/11/2020
S3 • E20
Can I Talk to You for a Second?During the Christmas season, Juliette and Sam become more than just friends, Camilla uses a gift to pressure Brandon to commit, and Chloe blames Ish for her feud with Madisson.08/04/2020
S3 • E19
I Want Him to Have a GirlOld friends are forced to choose a side as Juliette grows closer to Sam, Amanda and JJ make a decision about their future together, and Alyssa finds out her baby's gender.07/28/2020
S3 • E18
I’m ThankfulMadisson distances herself from the group, Alyssa's mom worries about her daughter's relationship, and unresolved feuds take center stage at Chloe's Friendsgiving dinner.07/21/2020
S3 • E17
I Just Didn't Think It Was Going to Happen So FastJuliette takes on a daunting work assignment, Chloe's meddling threatens her friendship with Madisson, and Kelsey's future with Garrett is jeopardized by her ex.07/14/2020
S3 • E16
I'm Gonna Be Drunk for the Next WeekBrandon puts his dreams on hold, Chloe feels overwhelmed at work, Madisson pursues acting, and Juliette is shocked when she finds out Alyssa is pregnant.07/07/2020
S3 • E15
I'm Ready for a Good GuyBrandon reconnects with his former flame Camilla, Amanda and JJ struggle to trust each other, Juliette contemplates a new romance, and Alyssa learns life-changing news.06/30/2020
Cast
Juliette
Cast Member
As Juliette transitions from college student to fashion entrepreneur, Season 3 follows her progress toward achieving her professional goals. Her relationship with Alex is a thing of the past, but she continues to struggle with letting go. Will Juliette be able to move on in her romantic life?
Chloe
Cast Member
Chloe is the one most likely to stir up trouble in Siesta Key. Outspoken and endlessly curious, she is both the life of the party and the one who holds others accountable. Chloe's meddling antics catch up with her in Season 3 as her friends start to put up walls in order to shut her out.
Madisson
Cast Member
Madisson is America's sweetheart, but in Season 3 she's playing both sides of the fence in the Juliette and Alex divide. Madisson is still trying to figure out her next chapter in life -- she knows what she wants, but will she be able to reconcile her plans with her 46-year-old boyfriend, Ish?
Kelsey
Cast Member
Kelsey's a former international model who gave up most of her childhood for her globe-trotting career. As she settles into Siesta Key, her acceptance in the group is aided by her newfound friendship with Juliette in Season 3. Her romantic relationships are another story, as Kelsey's questionable trustworthiness continues to sabotage her chances for love.
Alyssa
Cast Member
Alyssa is a no-B.S. kind of gal whose tolerance is tested when Alex cheats on her with Juliette in Nashville, TN. Alyssa proves her ability to forgive when she takes Alex back, but now that she's pregnant, will she be able to tame playboy Alex into submission? And can she move forward without a ring on her finger?
Jared
Cast Member
Jared has been part of the Siesta crew since they were teens. But after high school, he took a different path: marriage and a stint in the U.S. Navy. While serving overseas, his marriage collapsed, and he returned home with deep physical and emotional wounds. Since then, he's pursued both Madisson and Kelsey -- and both women broke his heart. Will the wounded warrior ever find love in Siesta Key?