Girl Code
- 20:06Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Back To SchoolListen up ladies, Girl Code is back! To School that is. The girls tackle the ins and outs of the First Day of School, Cliques, The New Kid, and your Schedule. Plus, Shalyah time-travels to give advice to her younger self.09/07/2014
- 20:02Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
Your SexualitySexuality. Are you ready? Does it feel right? We’re breaking down Sexuality, from 'The Talk' to Sexual Discovery, Sex Appeal, and Your Libido. Plus 'The Big O' and fan questions about protection answered.10/01/2014
- 20:12Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
DivorceDivorce. 50% of marriages end in it. Yep, we’re tackling Divorce. From ‘The Split’ to Parents Dating and even a new Blended Family. Plus, Carly helps train mom how to get back in tip-top dating shape.10/08/2014
- 20:15Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
StrengthStrength. Is it ok to ever use The B-Word? Then the Strength episode covers Being Emotional and Being Tough. Plus, Tanisha and Annie try Stunt School.10/08/2014
- 20:17Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
RaceRace. The cast dishes on Your Race and all that comes along with it, including Stereotypes, Your Look, and Interracial Dating.10/15/2014
- 20:04Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Being HealthyHealthy. The ladies discuss the different ways to treat your body. The Gym, Looking and Eating Healthy, Plus, Alice tries a Geisha facial.10/15/2014
- 20:07Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Girl PowerGirl Power. The Girl Code girls are breaking down the different elements of Girl Power. From Being Girly, dissecting Feminism, or discussing Role Models.10/22/2014
- 20:29Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
MoneyMoney. Dolla dolla bills, y’all. The cast dishes on Being Broke, Earning Money, and the ins and outs of Love & Money. Plus, Carly and Quinn meet with a financial planner and may be in over their heads.10/22/2014
- 20:12Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
HumorAre girls funny? You bet! Find out as the cast breaks down humor. Plus, Nicole, Shalyah and Tanisha take a laughter therapy class.10/29/2014
- 20:13Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
VacationVacation. Pack your bags, Girl Code is going with you on Vacation! The cast spills on all the different ways you can get away, from Road Trips to Camping to Going Abroad. Plus, Alice, Jamie, Nessa & Shalyah try camping.10/29/2014