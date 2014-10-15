Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Being Healthy
Season 3 E 6 • 10/15/2014
Healthy. The ladies discuss the different ways to treat your body. The Gym, Looking and Eating Healthy, Plus, Alice tries a Geisha facial.
Watching
Full Ep
20:05
Girl Code
S1 • E1
Crushes, Boobs, Roommates & Drinking
Crushes, boobs, roommates, drinking. Jillian Rose Reed from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
04/23/2013
Full Ep
20:07
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E2
Dancing, Snooping, Waxing & Going to the Bathroom
Dancing, snooping, waxing, going to the bathroom. Tanisha snoops on her boyfriend’s phone.
04/30/2013
Full Ep
20:09
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E3
Make-up, Being gassy, Driving & Being Slutty
Make-up, being gassy, driving, being slutty. Ashley Rickards from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.
05/07/2013
Full Ep
20:26
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E5
Girls’ Night Out, Sexting, Breaking Up, Gynecologis
Girls’ night out, sexting, breaking up, gynecologist. Carly wants to break up with her boyfriend.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:18
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E4
Social Networking, Friends with Benefits, Lying & Masturbation
Social networking, friends with benefits, lying, masturbation. Jessimae teaches us the right way to use your boyfriend’s bathroom.
05/14/2013
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E7
Frenemies, Bad Boys, Dreams, Working Out
Frenemies, bad boys, dreams, working out. Nicole teaches us how to deal with a close talker.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E9
First Dates, Time of the Month, Girl Fights, Friend Zone
First dates, time of the month, girl fights, friend zone. Alesha’s embarrassed in front of a hot guy at the grocery store.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:21
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E13
Dieting, Vacation, Being Needy, Watching Sports
Dieting, vacation, being needy, watching sports. Alice shows us how to avoid saying “I love you” back.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E14
Foreplay, Shopping, Feeling Ugly, Guy Friends
Foreplay, shopping, feeling ugly, guy friends. Nessa’s quick to get jealous over her boyfriend’s lady friend.
05/19/2013
Full Ep
20:06
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E8
Ex-Boyfriends, Gossip, STDs, Hosting a Party
Ex-Boyfriends, gossip, STDs, hosting a party. Nicole shows us how to deal with an old hook up at the bar.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
20:06
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E6
Hair, Cheating, Compliments, Penises
Hair, cheating, compliments, penises. Tanisha runs into a hot trainer at the gym.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
20:32
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E10
Experimenting, Playing Sports, Dads
Experimenting, playing sports, Dads, being crazy. April goes on a first date and isn’t sure how it should end.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E11
Getting Dumped, Being Classy, Working, Jealousy
Getting dumped, being classy, working, jealousy. Nicole deals with a creepy co-worker.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E15
Contraception, Whipped, Canceling, Plastic Surgery
Contraception, whipped, canceling, plastic surgery. Shalyah shares her Tall Girl Code.
06/04/2013
Full Ep
20:05
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E12
Pregnancy Scares, Mean Girls, Sleepovers, Online Dating
Pregnancy scares, mean girls, sleepovers, online dating. Tanisha hates tights worn as pants.
06/04/2013
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E17
PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs
PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs. Jamie Lee teaches us how to hook up in Spanx
06/18/2013
Full Ep
20:06
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E16
Porn, Set – Ups, Underwear, Social Climbing
Porn, Set – Ups, Underwear, Social Climbing. Jessimae gets fit for a bra.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E18
Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities
Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities. Nessa teaches us how to move in with your boyfriend without him knowing.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:24
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E19
Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating
Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating. Jamie Lee’s confused about her relationship status.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:28
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S1 • E20
Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids
Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids. Nessa farts for the first time in front of her boyfriend.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:21
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E1
Halloween, Picking & Popping, Virginity
The ladies are back to dish on the tricks & treats of Halloween, popping pimples, and that thing you can only give away once: virginity. Plus, Carly gives Halloween makeup tips and the cast answers #askgirlcode fan questions.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E2
Vaginas, Texting, Apologizing
The “Girl Code” ladies discuss exactly what it is that makes them girls; plus the do’s and don’ts of texting and when girls should just say sorry. Fan questions about leggings and eternal singledom are answered.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
20:09
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E3
T-Blocking, Wine, Sweating
The ladies discuss when another girl gets in the way of a hookup, the classiest alcoholic drink, and how to deal when you’re a Sweaty Betty. Plus, fan questions about getting spoiled in a relationship and busted feet
11/13/2013
Full Ep
20:31
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E4
Getting Engaged, Pets, Insecurity
The ladies of “Girl Code” talk about getting a ring on it, taking care of pets, and that feeling like you’re not good enough. Plus, fan questions about overprotective parents and guys who date girls you don’t like
11/20/2013
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E5
Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight, Karaoke
The ladies discuss guys that are taken, packing on the pounds, and singing your heart out while acting a mess, all to an instrumental track. Plus, fan questions about dumping friends and feeling more comfortable in your skin.
11/27/2013
Full Ep
20:04
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E6
Boners, Puberty, Religion
“Girl Code” discusses boners, that awkward phase when you go through puberty, and the higher power of religion. Plus, fan questions about how to give a friend a makeover tactfully and the signs that a guy likes you are answered.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
20:13
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E7
Boyfriend’s Exes, Astrology, Babies
The ladies discuss the girls who used to date your boyfriend, astrology, and babies. Plus, fan questions about wet hair and not being able to move on from a bad relationship.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
20:11
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E8
Purses, Boyfriends, FOMO
The girls talk about what your purse says about you and what it’s like to have a boyfriend. Plus, AskGirlCode gives advice on how to stop FOMO-ing.
12/18/2013
Full Ep
20:05
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E9
Lesbians, Crying, Telling a Story
The ladies talk about girls who like girls, emotional face water, and the art of storytelling. Plus, #askgirlcode answers fan questions about jealous girlfriends and gossip girls.
01/01/2014
Full Ep
20:09
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E10
Kissing, Being Scared, Snacking
The ladies talk about the intimate act of touching lips (and maybe tongue!), being scared, and snacking. Plus, #askgirlcode gives you the lowdown on tanning.
01/01/2014
Full Ep
20:05
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E11
One Night Stands, Sisters, Being Nerdy
The girls discuss the rules to one night stands, sisters, and what it means to be a real nerd. Plus, Girl Code gives advice on how to handle lonely birthdays and how old is too old when it comes to guys.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
20:25
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E12
Falling In Love, Nails, Being Creepy
The girls discuss falling in love, the art of doing your nails and how to deal with people who are creepy. Plus, we answer fan questions in #askgirlcode.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
21:37
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E17
Picking-Up Guys, Getting Older, Sleeping
The ladies discuss picking-up guys, getting older, and the sweet recharge of slumber. Plus, fans are given advice on how to deal with guys who think they’re always right.
02/02/2014
Full Ep
20:08
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E13
Long Distance Relationships, D.I.Y, Shoes
The ladies weigh in on shoes, dating someone from afar, and do it yourself activities. Plus, #askgirlcode gives advice on how to pack for travel.
02/17/2014
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E14
Turning 21, Your Friends’ Boyfriends, Clothing
The girls dish on that special day when you can finally drink legally, the guys who are dating your friends, and the pieces of fabric we put on our bodies. Plus, advice on how to get noticed and how often to change your bra.
03/23/2014
Full Ep
20:01
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E15
DTR Talk, Being Sick, Hating
The ladies discuss the proper time to define the relationship, getting a -cough cough- cold, and people who are continuously sipping on that haterade. Plus, advice on keeping a clean room and avoiding camel toe.
03/23/2014
Full Ep
20:12
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E16
Anniversaries, Walking, Being Embarrassed
The girls weigh in on anniversaries, strutting down the streets, and being embarrassed. Plus, #askgirlcode gives fans the girl code to freshman year of college.
04/06/2014
Full Ep
20:30
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E18
Birthdays, Bad Habits, Getting Back Out There.
The girls discuss birthdays, bad habits, and getting back out there after a breakup. Plus, Carly visits a hypnotist and fan questions about roommate troubles and getting your boyfriend a gift.
04/06/2014
Full Ep
20:14
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E19
New Relationships, Getting Dressed, Brothers
Girl Code tackles new relationships, getting dressed, and brothers. Plus, the girls offer advice on getting over your ex and ZZ Ward shares her “Best Friend in My Head.”
04/19/2014
Full Ep
20:04
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S2 • E20
Wingwomen, Friends, Being Alone
The girls discuss wingwomen, friends and being alone. Plus, fan questions about guys getting too handsy and dating your friend’s brother.
04/19/2014
Full Ep
20:06
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E2
Back To School
Listen up ladies, Girl Code is back! To School that is. The girls tackle the ins and outs of the First Day of School, Cliques, The New Kid, and your Schedule. Plus, Shalyah time-travels to give advice to her younger self.
09/07/2014
Full Ep
20:02
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E1
Your Sexuality
Sexuality. Are you ready? Does it feel right? We’re breaking down Sexuality, from 'The Talk' to Sexual Discovery, Sex Appeal, and Your Libido. Plus 'The Big O' and fan questions about protection answered.
10/01/2014
Full Ep
20:12
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E3
Divorce
Divorce. 50% of marriages end in it. Yep, we’re tackling Divorce. From ‘The Split’ to Parents Dating and even a new Blended Family. Plus, Carly helps train mom how to get back in tip-top dating shape.
10/08/2014
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E4
Strength
Strength. Is it ok to ever use The B-Word? Then the Strength episode covers Being Emotional and Being Tough. Plus, Tanisha and Annie try Stunt School.
10/08/2014
Full Ep
20:17
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E5
Race
Race. The cast dishes on Your Race and all that comes along with it, including Stereotypes, Your Look, and Interracial Dating.
10/15/2014
Full Ep
20:04
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E6
Being Healthy
Healthy. The ladies discuss the different ways to treat your body. The Gym, Looking and Eating Healthy, Plus, Alice tries a Geisha facial.
10/15/2014
Full Ep
20:07
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E7
Girl Power
Girl Power. The Girl Code girls are breaking down the different elements of Girl Power. From Being Girly, dissecting Feminism, or discussing Role Models.
10/22/2014
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E8
Money
Money. Dolla dolla bills, y’all. The cast dishes on Being Broke, Earning Money, and the ins and outs of Love & Money. Plus, Carly and Quinn meet with a financial planner and may be in over their heads.
10/22/2014
Full Ep
20:12
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E9
Humor
Are girls funny? You bet! Find out as the cast breaks down humor. Plus, Nicole, Shalyah and Tanisha take a laughter therapy class.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
20:13
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E10
Vacation
Vacation. Pack your bags, Girl Code is going with you on Vacation! The cast spills on all the different ways you can get away, from Road Trips to Camping to Going Abroad. Plus, Alice, Jamie, Nessa & Shalyah try camping.
10/29/2014
Full Ep
20:07
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E11
Bad Relationships
Bad Relationships. From Toxic Friendships to Booty Calls to Bad Romance, the cast dishes on the bad relationships that you sometimes have to just cut out of your life.
11/05/2014
Full Ep
20:12
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E12
Self Expression
Self Expression. The girls discuss Self Expression. From getting Tattoos to Being Weird to exploring different Dating Phases. Plus, a fan expresses her love for Girl Code in a unique way.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
20:18
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E17
Holidays
Deck the halls and grab your hot cocoa, it’s The Holidays.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:16
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E18
Awkward And Faking It Special
The casts of 'Faking It' and 'Awkward.' share their 'Girl Code' tips.
11/25/2014
Full Ep
20:03
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E13
Freshman Year
Freshman Year. It’s time to head off to college, as the girls tackle the ups and downs of Freshman Year, from Student Life to Dorm Living to packing on the pounds with The Freshman 15. Plus, Awkwafina’s music video “Posters.”
12/10/2014
Full Ep
20:05
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E14
Bad Girls
Bad Girls. It feels so good being bad as the cast tackles Cursing, Getting In Trouble, and Trolling. Plus, Nicole teaches Shalyah how to be bad.
12/23/2014
Full Ep
20:21
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E15
Music
Music. Pop out your headphones and listen up, because yep, that IS your jam. From playlists to guilty pleasures, the girls discuss Listening to Music, the code to Concerts, and even attempt Being Musical.
12/29/2014
Full Ep
20:07
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S3 • E16
Sadness
Sadness. Close the blinds and turn that smile upside down, we’re talking Sadness. From Funerals to Depression to just plain ole’ Bad Luck, the cast is wading through the tears. Plus, Nicole meets with a medium.
12/29/2014
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E1
Dry Spells, Slang, Quitting
The Girls are back! We’re talking dry spells, quitting, and internet slang. Fleek!
06/03/2015
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E2
Vomiting, Pictures, The One
In this episode we’re talking vomiting, taking pictures, and when you think you’ve found The One.
06/10/2015
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E3
Sexual Pressure, Being Bored, Hobbies
Things are getting serious. The girls tackle sexual pressure and how to get your man to see Taylor Swift live.
06/17/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E4
Being Naked, Listening, Guilt
We’re bearing it all. The girls talk being naked, listening, and feeling guilty.
06/24/2015
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E5
Birth Control, Showing Off, Over Thinking
The ladies discuss the importance of contraception and how to deal with a show off. Plus, how to handle overthinking.
07/13/2015
Full Ep
20:51
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E6
Vaginal Health, Smarts, Spoiling
The ladies promote the importance of vaginal health, being smart, and how to tell if you’re spoiled.
07/13/2015
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E7
Your Phone, Having a Baby, Anger
The cast weighs in on having a baby, being angry and when it’s time to put down your phone.
07/27/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E8
Butts, Attending Weddings, Therapy
They’re all the rage! The girls dish on the new booty trend. Also, attending weddings and therapy. Plus three girls go shopping for wedding dresses!
07/27/2015
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E9
Playing It Cool, Injuries/Getting Hurt, Parents & Technology
The cast tackles getting hurt, how to play it cool and keeping your parents up to date on technology. Also, see what happens when three of our girls become super heroes.
08/03/2015
Full Ep
21:12
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E10
Moving Back In, Manners, Penis/Balls
The cast discusses the finer points of the male anatomy. Also, having to move back in with your parents and the importance of being polite.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E11
Picking Up Guys 2.0, The Weekend, Your Voice
Cheers to the weekend! The girls dish on weekend plans, picking up guys and your voice.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E12
Watching TV, Hugging, Being Insecure
It’s what you’re doing right now. The girls talk about watching tv. Also, hugging and being insecure. Can ice cream be your soulmate?
08/17/2015
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E13
Bad Sex, Grandparents, Eating Habits
The girls give the low down on having bad sex. Plus, dealing with your grandparents and eating habits.
08/17/2015
Full Ep
20:53
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E14
Pooping, Playing the Field, Interviewing
We all do it. The girls are talking about poop. Also, insider tips on playing the field and acing interviews!
09/14/2015
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E15
Hot Friend, Beards, Pampering Yourself
The cast dishes on the good, bad and ugly of having a hot friend. And, who doesn’t love pampering themselves or a man with a good beard?
09/21/2015
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch
Girl Code
S4 • E16
Pussy Power, Slut Shaming, Gay Bestie
The ladies explain the meaning of P-Power. Plus there’s no shame in our game. We’re talking about slut shaming and having a gay best friend.
09/30/2015
Bonus
02:06
Girl CodeS4 E16
Diagnosis: Feminism
Do you think you might be a feminist? Find out the symptoms and get yourself treated!
09/30/2015
Bonus
01:14
Girl CodeS4 E16
Producer's Picks
Check out these Producer's Picks from Season 4, Episode 16 of Girl Code.
09/30/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019