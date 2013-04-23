Girl Code
- 20:05
S1 • E1
Crushes, Boobs, Roommates & DrinkingCrushes, boobs, roommates, drinking. Jillian Rose Reed from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.04/23/2013
S1 • E2
Dancing, Snooping, Waxing & Going to the BathroomDancing, snooping, waxing, going to the bathroom. Tanisha snoops on her boyfriend’s phone.04/30/2013
S1 • E3
Make-up, Being gassy, Driving & Being SluttyMake-up, being gassy, driving, being slutty. Ashley Rickards from “Awkward” shares her Long Story Short.05/07/2013
S1 • E5
Girls’ Night Out, Sexting, Breaking Up, GynecologisGirls’ night out, sexting, breaking up, gynecologist. Carly wants to break up with her boyfriend.05/14/2013
S1 • E4
Social Networking, Friends with Benefits, Lying & MasturbationSocial networking, friends with benefits, lying, masturbation. Jessimae teaches us the right way to use your boyfriend’s bathroom.05/14/2013
S1 • E7
Frenemies, Bad Boys, Dreams, Working OutFrenemies, bad boys, dreams, working out. Nicole teaches us how to deal with a close talker.05/19/2013
S1 • E9
First Dates, Time of the Month, Girl Fights, Friend ZoneFirst dates, time of the month, girl fights, friend zone. Alesha’s embarrassed in front of a hot guy at the grocery store.05/19/2013
S1 • E13
Dieting, Vacation, Being Needy, Watching SportsDieting, vacation, being needy, watching sports. Alice shows us how to avoid saying “I love you” back.05/19/2013
S1 • E14
Foreplay, Shopping, Feeling Ugly, Guy FriendsForeplay, shopping, feeling ugly, guy friends. Nessa’s quick to get jealous over her boyfriend’s lady friend.05/19/2013
S1 • E8
Ex-Boyfriends, Gossip, STDs, Hosting a PartyEx-Boyfriends, gossip, STDs, hosting a party. Nicole shows us how to deal with an old hook up at the bar.05/21/2013