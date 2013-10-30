Girl Code
- 20:21Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Halloween, Picking & Popping, VirginityThe ladies are back to dish on the tricks & treats of Halloween, popping pimples, and that thing you can only give away once: virginity. Plus, Carly gives Halloween makeup tips and the cast answers #askgirlcode fan questions.10/30/2013
- 20:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Vaginas, Texting, ApologizingThe “Girl Code” ladies discuss exactly what it is that makes them girls; plus the do’s and don’ts of texting and when girls should just say sorry. Fan questions about leggings and eternal singledom are answered.11/06/2013
- 20:09Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
T-Blocking, Wine, SweatingThe ladies discuss when another girl gets in the way of a hookup, the classiest alcoholic drink, and how to deal when you’re a Sweaty Betty. Plus, fan questions about getting spoiled in a relationship and busted feet11/13/2013
- 20:31Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Getting Engaged, Pets, InsecurityThe ladies of “Girl Code” talk about getting a ring on it, taking care of pets, and that feeling like you’re not good enough. Plus, fan questions about overprotective parents and guys who date girls you don’t like11/20/2013
- 20:19Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight, KaraokeThe ladies discuss guys that are taken, packing on the pounds, and singing your heart out while acting a mess, all to an instrumental track. Plus, fan questions about dumping friends and feeling more comfortable in your skin.11/27/2013
- 20:04Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
Boners, Puberty, Religion“Girl Code” discusses boners, that awkward phase when you go through puberty, and the higher power of religion. Plus, fan questions about how to give a friend a makeover tactfully and the signs that a guy likes you are answered.12/04/2013
- 20:13Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Boyfriend’s Exes, Astrology, BabiesThe ladies discuss the girls who used to date your boyfriend, astrology, and babies. Plus, fan questions about wet hair and not being able to move on from a bad relationship.12/11/2013
- 20:11Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
Purses, Boyfriends, FOMOThe girls talk about what your purse says about you and what it’s like to have a boyfriend. Plus, AskGirlCode gives advice on how to stop FOMO-ing.12/18/2013
- 20:05Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Lesbians, Crying, Telling a StoryThe ladies talk about girls who like girls, emotional face water, and the art of storytelling. Plus, #askgirlcode answers fan questions about jealous girlfriends and gossip girls.01/01/2014
- 20:09Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Kissing, Being Scared, SnackingThe ladies talk about the intimate act of touching lips (and maybe tongue!), being scared, and snacking. Plus, #askgirlcode gives you the lowdown on tanning.01/01/2014