Girl Code
S4 • E1
Dry Spells, Slang, QuittingThe Girls are back! We’re talking dry spells, quitting, and internet slang. Fleek!06/03/2015
S4 • E2
Vomiting, Pictures, The OneIn this episode we’re talking vomiting, taking pictures, and when you think you’ve found The One.06/10/2015
S4 • E3
Sexual Pressure, Being Bored, HobbiesThings are getting serious. The girls tackle sexual pressure and how to get your man to see Taylor Swift live.06/17/2015
S4 • E4
Being Naked, Listening, GuiltWe’re bearing it all. The girls talk being naked, listening, and feeling guilty.06/24/2015
S4 • E5
Birth Control, Showing Off, Over ThinkingThe ladies discuss the importance of contraception and how to deal with a show off. Plus, how to handle overthinking.07/13/2015
S4 • E6
Vaginal Health, Smarts, SpoilingThe ladies promote the importance of vaginal health, being smart, and how to tell if you’re spoiled.07/13/2015
S4 • E7
Your Phone, Having a Baby, AngerThe cast weighs in on having a baby, being angry and when it’s time to put down your phone.07/27/2015
S4 • E8
Butts, Attending Weddings, TherapyThey’re all the rage! The girls dish on the new booty trend. Also, attending weddings and therapy. Plus three girls go shopping for wedding dresses!07/27/2015
S4 • E9
Playing It Cool, Injuries/Getting Hurt, Parents & TechnologyThe cast tackles getting hurt, how to play it cool and keeping your parents up to date on technology. Also, see what happens when three of our girls become super heroes.08/03/2015
S4 • E10
Moving Back In, Manners, Penis/BallsThe cast discusses the finer points of the male anatomy. Also, having to move back in with your parents and the importance of being polite.08/10/2015