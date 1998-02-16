Daria
S2 • E1
S2 • E1

Arts 'N' CrassJane and Daria team up for an art contest depicting their idea of student life at the dawn of the millennium, but their negative approach doesn't sit well with everyone.02/16/1998
S2 • E2
S2 • E2

The Daria HunterThe students of Lawndale High take a paintballing field trip, and Daria and Quinn are in for a surprise when their parents sign up as chaperones.02/23/1998
S2 • E3
S2 • E3

Quinn the BrainQuinn's attempt to bring up her grades to avoid failing English alters her reputation, and Daria faces an identity crisis.03/02/1998
S2 • E4
S2 • E4

I Don'tThe Morgendorffers reluctantly attend a family wedding in which Daria and Quinn are bridesmaids, and Daria finds something in common with her Aunt Amy.03/09/1998
S2 • E5
S2 • E5

That Was Then, This Is DumbHelen and Jake realize how much they've changed while spending a weekend with their friends from college, and Jane and Daria join Trent on a trip to the flea market.03/16/1998
S2 • E6
S2 • E6

MonsterDaria and Jane record a film about Quinn's daily life for a school project with the hopes of making her ridiculous, but Daria's conscience begins to weigh on her.03/23/1998
S2 • E7
S2 • E7

The New KidWhile working on the school yearbook, Daria takes a liking to a formerly homeschooled student with many eccentricities.03/30/1998
S2 • E8
S2 • E8

GiftedWhen Daria and Jodie are invited to tour a school for gifted students, their parents struggle to get along, and Quinn finds herself at odds with her own friends.06/29/1998
S2 • E9
S2 • E9

IllRumors begin to swirl at school when a mysterious rash sends Daria to the hospital.07/06/1998
S2 • E10
S2 • E10

Fair EnoughLawndale High holds a medieval fair to raise money for a new library roof, and Quinn tries out for the lead in a play.07/13/1998