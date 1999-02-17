Daria
S3 • E1
Daria!As a hurricane approaches Lawndale, the town's residents spontaneously break into song, and Daria, Jane, Brittany and Kevin are forced to brace the storm together.02/17/1999
S3 • E2
Through a Lens DarklyAfter a nearly disastrous driving lesson, Daria debates whether to switch from glasses to contacts, and Kevin experiments with a new accessory.02/24/1999
S3 • E3
The Old and the BeautifulWhen Daria volunteers at a retirement home, she discovers that her tone makes her as unpopular with the senior citizens as it does with her peers.03/03/1999
S3 • E4
Depth Takes a HolidayDaria is approached by two imaginary friends to get Christmas, Halloween and Guy Fawkes Day to return to Holiday Island, and Helen and Jake get struck by Cupid's arrow.03/10/1999
S3 • E5
Daria Dance PartyBrittany and Kevin get into a heated fight, Sandi baits Quinn into organizing the school dance, and Jodie gives Brittany relationship advice.03/17/1999
S3 • E6
The Lost GirlsThe editor of a teen magazine comes to Lawndale High to hang out with Daria, Jake struggles with the latest teen lingo, and Jane's clever idea begins to take root.03/24/1999
S3 • E7
It Happened One NutJake gets Daria a job after she reveals the result of her career aptitude test, Trent and Jesse attempt to write a new song, and Jane tries to save Daria from humiliation.07/07/1999
S3 • E8
Lane MiserablesWhen Jane's family members all come home at once, she and Trent temporarily move into Daria's house, Helen and Jake pick Jane's brain, and Daria imagines a future with Trent.07/14/1999
S3 • E9
Jake of HeartsTwo wacky radio DJs broadcast their show outside of Lawndale High, and Daria's grandma Ruth moves into the Morgendorffer household after Jake suffers a medical emergency.07/21/1999
S3 • E10
SpeedtrappedJake and Helen take off on a marriage seminar, and Daria and Quinn take a road trip to bail out Jane and Mystik Spiral.07/28/1999