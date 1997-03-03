Daria
S1 • E1
EsteemstersWhen the Morgendorffers move to Lawndale, bubbly younger daughter Quinn becomes instantly popular while her sarcastic sister Daria is told to work on her self-esteem.03/03/1997
S1 • E2
The InvitationWhen ditzy cheerleader Brittany invites Daria to a party with the popular kids, Quinn reveals that she'll also be attending the party.03/10/1997
S1 • E3
College BoredWhen the Morgendorffers visit Jack and Helen's alma mater as part of a college prep course, Daria learns the truth about academia, and Quinn gets a taste of Greek life.03/17/1997
S1 • E4
Cafe DisaffectoAfter Lawndale's cyber cafe is robbed, Mr. O'Neill convinces Daria, Jane and the other students to raise funds to reopen the coffeehouse.03/24/1997
S1 • E5
MalledWhen Mrs. Bennett takes her economics class to Mall of the Millennium on a field trip, Daria finds Quinn and the Fashion Club playing hooky.03/31/1997
S1 • E6
This Year's ModelAfter Daria and Jane try to dissuade Ms. Li from allowing a modeling agency to scout for talent at Lawndale High, Quinn gets recruited to take modeling classes.04/07/1997
S1 • E7
The Lab BratWhen Ms. Barch assigns lab partners for a behavioral science project, Daria is paired with disinterested jock Kevin, and Brittany is paired with the sleazy Upchuck.04/14/1997
S1 • E8
Pinch SitterWhile babysitting for a family of well-behaved but sheltered children, Daria enlists Jane to help her broaden the kids' horizons.06/09/1997
S1 • E9
Too CuteQuinn feels so pressured to get plastic surgery after another Fashion Club member gets a nose job that she pulls Daria out of class to go to a consultation with her.06/16/1997
S1 • E10
The Big HouseAs Lawndale High prepares for the annual teachers versus classic rock DJs hockey game, Daria and Quinn must miss the festivities since they're both been grounded.06/30/1997