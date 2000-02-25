Daria
S4 • E1
Partner's ComplaintDaria and Jane team up with different partners on an economics project after new tensions over Tom put a rift between them.02/25/2000
S4 • E2
Anti-Social ClimbersDaria's class is caught in a snowstorm while on a field trip to the mountains, and Jake and Helen try to reignite intimacy in their relationship.03/03/2000
S4 • E3
A Tree Grows in LawndaleLawndale's reputation takes a major hit when an injured Kevin leaves the football team after a motorcycle accident.03/10/2000
S4 • E4
Murder, She SnoredDaria dreams up a murder mystery at her school after Kevin and the football team are suspected of cheating on a test.03/17/2000
S4 • E5
The F WordWhile trying to be a conformist for an assignment, Jane is selected by the cheerleaders to replace Brittany on the squad.03/31/2000
S4 • E6
I Loathe A ParadeDuring Lawndale's homecoming parade, Daria and Tom find themselves reluctantly wrangling a precocious child together.04/07/2000
S4 • E7
Of Human BondingDaria joins Jake on a business trip where he tries to court a big-name client, and Helen tries to bond with Quinn at a sleepover.04/14/2000
S4 • E8
Psycho TherapyWhen Helen takes the family on a trip to look good for her boss, they find themselves subjected to intense psychotherapy to unearth their problems.06/28/2000
S4 • E9
Mart of DarknessThe residents of Lawndale are drawn to a new big box store that caters to their various needs, where Daria and Jane look for gummi bears for an art project.07/05/2000
S4 • E10
Legends of the MallWhen Quinn and the Fashion Club find themselves stranded after a botched bus ride, Jake and Daria take Trent's old car to get them.07/12/2000