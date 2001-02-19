Daria
S5 • E1
Fizz EdAfter Lawndale High gets roped into a marketing scheme as a result of school budget cuts, Ms. Li gets in over her head, and Daria takes a stand.02/19/2001
S5 • E2
Sappy AnniversaryDaria questions her relationship with Tom as their six-month anniversary approaches, and Jake pursues a new career with an internet start-up.02/26/2001
S5 • E3
Fat Like MeThe leadership of the Fashion Club faces a shake-up, Daria and Jane make friendly wagers on their classmates and teachers, and Quinn helps Sandi get into shape.03/05/2001
S5 • E4
Camp FearDaria and Quinn attend a camp reunion, Trent does some soul-searching, and Jake and Helen air their grievances while cleaning the garage.03/12/2001
S5 • E5
The Story of DQuinn and the Fashion Club look for ways to make a difference, and Daria feels self-conscious when she considers submitting a story to a publication.03/19/2001
S5 • E6
Lucky StrikeA teachers' strike at Lawndale High results in Daria instructing Quinn's English class, and teachers turn to Trent and Jane for artistic advice.03/26/2001
S5 • E7
Art BurnJane tries to raise money by selling artwork, Trent has a hard time delegating, and the Fashion Club seeks legal counsel.04/02/2001
S5 • E8
One J at a TimeDaria feels apprehensive about inviting Tom to a dinner with her parents, and Quinn has unrealistic expectations when she decides she wants a steady boyfriend.05/21/2001
S5 • E9
Life in the Past LaneDaria and Jane's friendship is tested when Jane dates an opinionated guy with a love for everything vintage, and Upchuck tries his hand at magic.05/28/2001
S5 • E10
Aunt NauseamHelen agrees to help her niece with her divorce, Jake leaves home to escape Helen and Aunt Rita's bickering, Daria avoids Tom, and Stacy and Tiffany face a fashion dilemma.06/04/2001