RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Reunited
Season 2 E 9 • 10/27/2016
The queens, minus Phi Phi, reunite with RuPaul to discuss their proudest moments and biggest regrets, favorite runway looks, conflicts and meltdowns and that memorable mirror moment.
S2 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Star Talent Show Extravaganza
Ten queens from past seasons return and kick things off with a talent show featuring guest judge Raven-Symone, and Ru reveals a shocking change to the elimination process.
08/25/2016
S2 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Snatch Game
The queens break out their best celebrity impersonations for a bawdy Snatch Game and don latex get-ups on the runway, and one competitor makes a surprising decision.
09/01/2016
S2 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsHERstory of the World
The seven remaining queens honor herstory's most fabulous women in a lip-sync contest and imagine the eclectic future of drag on the runway, and Jeremy Scott guest judges.
09/08/2016
S2 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDrag Movie Shequels
With debate swirling about their elimination strategies, the queens perform in movie sequel parodies and debut some two-in-one looks on the runway, and everyone is stunned by a twist ending.
09/15/2016
S2 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRevenge of the Queens
The return of the eliminated queens sparks resentment and debate, and guests Chelsea Peretti and Ross Mathews offer advice as the competitors team up to perform in a stand-up comedy show.
09/22/2016
S2 • E6RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDrag Fish Tank
After an unusual game of golf, the queens dream up eye-catching TV commercials for their unique branded products, and the runway portion demands a simple but classic look: pants.
09/29/2016
S2 • E7RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsFamily That Drags Together
The arrival of the top five queens' families brings both fun and sadness as the contestants create stylish drag makeovers for their moms and sisters, judged by special guest Aubrey Plaza.
10/06/2016
S2 • E8RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Supergroup
The pressure's on as the final four create their own rap lyrics and perform a choreographed number as a supergroup, and the winner is crowned after a glam runway show and one last lip-sync.
10/13/2016
S3 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll-Star Variety Show
Nine all-star queens -- plus one unexpected competitor -- return to compete for the new crown and participate in a variety show, and debate breaks out over elimination strategies.
01/25/2018
S3 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDivas Lip Sync Live
The queens impersonate some iconic divas to honor RuPaul with an elaborately choreographed musical number, and fashion mistakes of the past are finally Ru-deemed in the runway portion.
02/01/2018
S3 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsThe B*tchelor
The queens test their improv comedy chops as they portray a variety of wacky single gals in a parody of The Bachelor, and disagreements over performance quality surface in the werk room.
02/08/2018
S3 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Snatch Game
A parting shot from a departed queen causes friction between two all-stars, and special guests Kristin Chenoweth and Girl Code's Nicole Byer stop by to judge a celebrity-themed game show.
02/15/2018
S3 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsPop Art Ball
The 70s are back as the queens throw an Andy Warhol Ball, complete with personalized soup cans and Studio 54-inspired disco fashion, judged by guests Shay Mitchell and Tituss Burgess.
02/22/2018
S3 • E6RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsHandmaids to Kitty Girls
A surprising plot twist reignites unresolved issues, the queens create girl pop groups with the help of Adam Lambert and Emma Bunton, and an unexpected elimination shocks everyone.
03/01/2018
S3 • E7RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsMy Best Squirrelfriend's Dragsmaids Wedding Trip
The top five go for the gold as they impersonate Oscar-winning performances in a movie parody, and guests Chris Colfer and Garcelle Beauvais are "red" for filth by the scarlet runway looks.
03/08/2018
S3 • E8RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsA Jury of Their Queers
The stakes are high as the final four have only one take to pull off flawless rap and dance solos, and the remaining queens plead their cases to their former rivals before the winner is crowned.
03/15/2018
S4 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Star Super Queen Variety Show
Ten queens return to the competition and show off their talents in a variety show honoring LGBTQ+ military members and veterans, judged by guest Jenifer Lewis.
12/14/2018
S4 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsSuper Girl Groups, Henny
Tensions rise between former friends as the queens perform original songs in dueling girl groups, joined by Season 3 star Stacy Layne Matthews and judged by Ciara and Kacey Musgraves.
12/21/2018
