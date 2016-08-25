RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

BUNDLE NOW FOR A SPECIAL PRICE
The most iconic queens from RuPaul's Drag Race return for the chance to secure their spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
S2 • E1
All Star Talent Show Extravaganza
Ten queens from past seasons return for the all-star competition, starting with a talent show featuring guest judge Raven-Symone, and Ru reveals a shocking change to the elimination process.
08/25/2016
S2 • E2
All Stars Snatch Game
The queens break out their best celebrity impersonations for a bawdy version of Match Game and don latex get-ups on the runway, and one competitor makes a surprising decision.
09/01/2016
S2 • E3
HERstory of the World
The seven remaining queens honor some of herstory's most fabulous women in a lip-sync contest and imagine the eclectic future of drag on the runway, judged by special guest Jeremy Scott.
09/08/2016
S2 • E4
Drag Movie Shequels
With debate swirling about their elimination strategies, the queens perform in movie sequel parodies and debut some two-in-one looks on the runway, and everyone is stunned by a twist ending.
09/15/2016
S2 • E5
Revenge of the Queens
The return of the eliminated queens sparks resentment and debate, and guests Chelsea Peretti and Ross Mathews offer advice as the competitors team up to perform in a stand-up comedy show.
09/22/2016
S2 • E6
Drag Fish Tank
After an unusual game of golf, the queens dream up eye-catching TV commercials for their unique branded products, and the runway portion demands a simple but classic look: pants.
09/29/2016
S2 • E7
Family That Drags Together
The arrival of the top five queens' families brings both fun and sadness as the contestants create stylish drag makeovers for their moms and sisters, judged by special guest Aubrey Plaza.
10/06/2016
S2 • E8
All Stars Supergroup
The pressure's on as the final four create their own rap lyrics and perform a choreographed number as a supergroup, and the winner is crowned after a glam runway show and one last lip-sync.
10/13/2016
S2 • E9
Reunited
The queens, minus Phi Phi, reunite with RuPaul to discuss their proudest moments and biggest regrets, favorite runway looks, conflicts and meltdowns and that memorable mirror moment.
10/27/2016
