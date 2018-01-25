RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The B*tchelor
Season 3 E 3 • 02/08/2018
The queens test their improv comedy chops as they portray a variety of wacky single gals in a parody of The Bachelor, and disagreements over performance quality surface in the werk room.
More
Watching
Full Ep
1:02:50
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll-Star Variety Show
Nine all-star queens -- plus one unexpected competitor -- return to compete for the new crown and participate in a variety show, and debate breaks out over elimination strategies.
01/25/2018
Full Ep
1:02:25
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDivas Lip Sync Live
The queens impersonate some iconic divas to honor RuPaul with an elaborately choreographed musical number, and fashion mistakes of the past are finally Ru-deemed in the runway portion.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
1:02:28
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsThe B*tchelor
The queens test their improv comedy chops as they portray a variety of wacky single gals in a parody of The Bachelor, and disagreements over performance quality surface in the werk room.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Snatch Game
A parting shot from a departed queen causes friction between two all-stars, and special guests Kristin Chenoweth and Girl Code's Nicole Byer stop by to judge a celebrity-themed game show.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsPop Art Ball
The 70s are back as the queens throw an Andy Warhol Ball, complete with personalized soup cans and Studio 54-inspired disco fashion, judged by guests Shay Mitchell and Tituss Burgess.
02/22/2018
Full Ep
1:02:38
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsHandmaids to Kitty Girls
A surprising plot twist reignites unresolved issues, the queens create girl pop groups with the help of Adam Lambert and Emma Bunton, and an unexpected elimination shocks everyone.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsMy Best Squirrelfriend's Dragsmaids Wedding Trip
The top five go for the gold as they impersonate Oscar-winning performances in a movie parody, and guests Chris Colfer and Garcelle Beauvais are "red" for filth by the scarlet runway looks.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
41:53
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsA Jury of Their Queers
The stakes are high as the final four have only one take to pull off flawless rap and dance solos, and the remaining queens plead their cases to their former rivals before the winner is crowned.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
1:02:51
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Star Super Queen Variety Show
Ten queens return to the competition and show off their talents in a variety show honoring LGBTQ+ military members and veterans, judged by guest Jenifer Lewis.
12/14/2018
Full Ep
1:02:48
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsSuper Girl Groups, Henny
Tensions rise between former friends as the queens perform original songs in dueling girl groups, joined by Season 3 star Stacy Layne Matthews and judged by Ciara and Kacey Musgraves.
12/21/2018
Full Ep
1:02:48
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsSnatch Game of Love
The queens impersonate celebrities and try to win the hearts of guests Keiynan Lonsdale and Gus Kenworthy in a dating-game challenge before strutting their best boot looks on the runway.
12/28/2018
Full Ep
1:02:48
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsJersey Justice
The queens display their comedic acting chops as spiteful litigants fighting it out on a daytime court show spoof, and close friendships are tested during a difficult elimination.
01/04/2019
Full Ep
1:02:35
Sign in to Watch
S4 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRoast in Peace
Legendary drag queen Lady Bunny is laid to rest with a biting roast-style eulogy from the remaining six competitors, and comedy stars Cecily Strong and Yvette Nicole Brown appear as judges.
01/11/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:20
A New Era of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta BeginsLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Don't miss an all-new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at its new home on MTV, starting June 13.
05/05/2023
Trailer
01:30
Roll Out the Red Carpet for RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Twelve queens are coming together for a second chance at the crown, and there will be two ways to snatch it on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8, streaming May 12 on Paramount+.
04/27/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023