RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

The Grand Finale

Season 1 E 6 • 11/26/2012

The final queens complete an All Star tour including an interview and comedy revue, Cheri Oteri and Beth Ditto guest judge, and RuPaul inducts the first member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Full Ep
42:00
S1 • E1
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
It Takes Two

After the All Stars' grand entrances, the queens partner up for a doubles competition and produce "opposites attract" photo spreads, and Rachel Hunter and Ross Mathews guest judge.
10/22/2012
Full Ep
41:59
S1 • E2
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
RuPaul's Gaff-In

The All Stars bring out their best celebrity impressions for a "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" parody alongside Vicki Lawrence as Mama, and Busy Philipps sits in on the judges' panel.
10/29/2012
Full Ep
42:00
S1 • E3
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Queens Behaving Badly

The queens get into rugged drag for a sexy selfie photo shoot and then prank unsuspecting passers-by on the street, and Rachel Dratch and Janice Dickinson sit in with the judges.
11/05/2012
Full Ep
42:00
S1 • E4
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All Star Girl Groups

The All Stars work alongside Kady Z, Jillian Hervey and Kelly Osbourne to form rival girl groups for a battle of the band competition, and Rosie Perez and Mary Wilson guest judge.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
41:59
S1 • E5
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Dynamic Drag Duos

The final four All Stars create superhero and villain alter egos for a comic book-inspired performance, and Wendi McLendon-Covey and Elvira sit in with the judges.
11/19/2012
Full Ep
42:00
S2 • E1
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All Star Talent Show Extravaganza

Ten queens from past seasons return and kick things off with a talent show featuring guest judge Raven-Symone, and Ru reveals a shocking change to the elimination process. 
08/25/2016
Full Ep
1:02:01
S2 • E2
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All Stars Snatch Game

The queens break out their best celebrity impersonations for a bawdy Snatch Game and don latex get-ups on the runway, and one competitor makes a surprising decision. 
09/01/2016
Full Ep
41:30
S2 • E3
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
HERstory of the World

The seven remaining queens honor herstory's most fabulous women in a lip-sync contest and imagine the eclectic future of drag on the runway, and Jeremy Scott guest judges. 
09/08/2016
Full Ep
41:30
S2 • E4
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Drag Movie Shequels

With debate swirling about their elimination strategies, the queens perform in movie sequel parodies and debut some two-in-one looks on the runway, and everyone is stunned by a twist ending. 
09/15/2016
Full Ep
41:30
S2 • E5
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Revenge of the Queens

The return of the eliminated queens sparks resentment and debate, and guests Chelsea Peretti and Ross Mathews offer advice as the competitors team up to perform in a stand-up comedy show. 
09/22/2016
Full Ep
41:30
S2 • E6
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Drag Fish Tank

After an unusual game of golf, the queens dream up eye-catching TV commercials for their unique branded products, and the runway portion demands a simple but classic look: pants.
09/29/2016
Full Ep
41:30
S2 • E7
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Family That Drags Together

The arrival of the top five queens' families brings both fun and sadness as the contestants create stylish drag makeovers for their moms and sisters, judged by special guest Aubrey Plaza. 
10/06/2016
Full Ep
41:31
S2 • E8
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All Stars Supergroup

The pressure's on as the final four create their own rap lyrics and perform a choreographed number as a supergroup, and the winner is crowned after a glam runway show and one last lip-sync. 
10/13/2016
Full Ep
41:31
S2 • E9
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Reunited

The queens, minus Phi Phi, reunite with RuPaul to discuss their proudest moments and biggest regrets, favorite runway looks, conflicts and meltdowns, and that memorable mirror moment. 
10/27/2016
Full Ep
1:02:50
S3 • E1
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All-Star Variety Show

Nine all-star queens -- plus one unexpected competitor -- return to compete for the new crown and participate in a variety show, and debate breaks out over elimination strategies. 
01/25/2018
Highlight
01:03

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Aja
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Aja has learned a lot since snatching our edges in season 9. As the youngest queen, she is rolling into the competition a little nervous but ready to take care of some unfinished business. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Highlight
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: BenDeLaCreme
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

BenDeLaCreme already has a ‘Miss Congenitally’ sash now all she needs is that crown. This time around Ben is ready to slay the competition, with a smile of course! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Highlight
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Chi Chi Devayne
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Trash into treasure, girl. Miss Chi Chi Devayne expects to take the crown that was robbed from her in season 8. Entering the workroom more confident than before, you can bet this trash bag queen will slay the competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Kennedy Davenport
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Miss Kennedy Davenport sits down to reflect on her journey since being on season 7. Girl, the dancing diva of Texas is back in full force to snatch the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Milk
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Lap it up! What’s a dairy queen without her crown? Milk is back and fresher than ever to inspire future runway themes and finally get her crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Morgan McMichaels
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Morgan is back from the dead to slay these bitches in the competition. Before she enters the workroom, she talks about how it feels being back again since season 2. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Shangela
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

She isn’t baby Shangy anymore, sister! Back, back, back again it’s the original come back queen here to say Halleloo to the crown and goodbye to the competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Thorgy Thor
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Woohoo! Before entering the circus that is the workroom this fashion clown gives us the tea on how she plans to win All Stars 3. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Trixie Mattel
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Trixie might still be painting her face for the check cashing place down the street but this queen has come a long way since season 7. Before entering the workroom, Trixie lets us know how she plans to skate her way to the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:26

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3: The Best Of Bebe Zahara Benet
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

That season 1 filter is no match for the fierce lewks Bebe serves. Re-watch all of Bebe’s flawless moments from ‘The Lost Season’ that prove why she was crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
Exclusive
01:04

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Bebe Zahara Benet
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

Bebe is back to teach the children a few things, but the workroom has a changed a little since season 1. Find out how Bebe feels about re-entering the competition nearly a decade later and her plan to show these kiddies how it’s done. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
Exclusive
02:11

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3: Meet Bebe Zahara Benet
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1

She is beauty, she is grace, she is face, face, face. All the way from Camerooonnn the OG is back to show these crownless queens what it takes to earn the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
