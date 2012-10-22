RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The Grand Finale
Season 1 E 6 • 11/26/2012
The final queens complete an All Star tour including an interview and comedy revue, Cheri Oteri and Beth Ditto guest judge, and RuPaul inducts the first member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsIt Takes Two
After the All Stars' grand entrances, the queens partner up for a doubles competition and produce "opposites attract" photo spreads, and Rachel Hunter and Ross Mathews guest judge.
10/22/2012
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRuPaul's Gaff-In
The All Stars bring out their best celebrity impressions for a "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In" parody alongside Vicki Lawrence as Mama, and Busy Philipps sits in on the judges' panel.
10/29/2012
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsQueens Behaving Badly
The queens get into rugged drag for a sexy selfie photo shoot and then prank unsuspecting passers-by on the street, and Rachel Dratch and Janice Dickinson sit in with the judges.
11/05/2012
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Star Girl Groups
The All Stars work alongside Kady Z, Jillian Hervey and Kelly Osbourne to form rival girl groups for a battle of the band competition, and Rosie Perez and Mary Wilson guest judge.
11/12/2012
Full Ep
41:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDynamic Drag Duos
The final four All Stars create superhero and villain alter egos for a comic book-inspired performance, and Wendi McLendon-Covey and Elvira sit in with the judges.
11/19/2012
Full Ep
42:00
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsThe Grand Finale
The final queens complete an All Star tour including an interview and comedy revue, Cheri Oteri and Beth Ditto guest judge, and RuPaul inducts the first member of the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
11/26/2012
Full Ep
1:02:00
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Star Talent Show Extravaganza
Ten queens from past seasons return and kick things off with a talent show featuring guest judge Raven-Symone, and Ru reveals a shocking change to the elimination process.
08/25/2016
Full Ep
1:02:01
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Snatch Game
The queens break out their best celebrity impersonations for a bawdy Snatch Game and don latex get-ups on the runway, and one competitor makes a surprising decision.
09/01/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsHERstory of the World
The seven remaining queens honor herstory's most fabulous women in a lip-sync contest and imagine the eclectic future of drag on the runway, and Jeremy Scott guest judges.
09/08/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDrag Movie Shequels
With debate swirling about their elimination strategies, the queens perform in movie sequel parodies and debut some two-in-one looks on the runway, and everyone is stunned by a twist ending.
09/15/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsRevenge of the Queens
The return of the eliminated queens sparks resentment and debate, and guests Chelsea Peretti and Ross Mathews offer advice as the competitors team up to perform in a stand-up comedy show.
09/22/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsDrag Fish Tank
After an unusual game of golf, the queens dream up eye-catching TV commercials for their unique branded products, and the runway portion demands a simple but classic look: pants.
09/29/2016
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsFamily That Drags Together
The arrival of the top five queens' families brings both fun and sadness as the contestants create stylish drag makeovers for their moms and sisters, judged by special guest Aubrey Plaza.
10/06/2016
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll Stars Supergroup
The pressure's on as the final four create their own rap lyrics and perform a choreographed number as a supergroup, and the winner is crowned after a glam runway show and one last lip-sync.
10/13/2016
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsReunited
The queens, minus Phi Phi, reunite with RuPaul to discuss their proudest moments and biggest regrets, favorite runway looks, conflicts and meltdowns, and that memorable mirror moment.
10/27/2016
Full Ep
1:02:50
Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsAll-Star Variety Show
Nine all-star queens -- plus one unexpected competitor -- return to compete for the new crown and participate in a variety show, and debate breaks out over elimination strategies.
01/25/2018
Highlight
01:03
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: AjaRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Aja has learned a lot since snatching our edges in season 9. As the youngest queen, she is rolling into the competition a little nervous but ready to take care of some unfinished business. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Highlight
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: BenDeLaCremeRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
BenDeLaCreme already has a ‘Miss Congenitally’ sash now all she needs is that crown. This time around Ben is ready to slay the competition, with a smile of course! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Highlight
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Chi Chi DevayneRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Trash into treasure, girl. Miss Chi Chi Devayne expects to take the crown that was robbed from her in season 8. Entering the workroom more confident than before, you can bet this trash bag queen will slay the competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/23/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Kennedy DavenportRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Miss Kennedy Davenport sits down to reflect on her journey since being on season 7. Girl, the dancing diva of Texas is back in full force to snatch the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: MilkRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Lap it up! What’s a dairy queen without her crown? Milk is back and fresher than ever to inspire future runway themes and finally get her crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Morgan McMichaelsRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Morgan is back from the dead to slay these bitches in the competition. Before she enters the workroom, she talks about how it feels being back again since season 2. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres Thursday at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/24/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: ShangelaRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
She isn’t baby Shangy anymore, sister! Back, back, back again it’s the original come back queen here to say Halleloo to the crown and goodbye to the competition. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Thorgy ThorRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Woohoo! Before entering the circus that is the workroom this fashion clown gives us the tea on how she plans to win All Stars 3. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Trixie MattelRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Trixie might still be painting her face for the check cashing place down the street but this queen has come a long way since season 7. Before entering the workroom, Trixie lets us know how she plans to skate her way to the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.
01/25/2018
Exclusive
01:26
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3: The Best Of Bebe Zahara BenetRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
That season 1 filter is no match for the fierce lewks Bebe serves. Re-watch all of Bebe’s flawless moments from ‘The Lost Season’ that prove why she was crowned the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
Exclusive
01:04
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Bebe Zahara BenetRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
Bebe is back to teach the children a few things, but the workroom has a changed a little since season 1. Find out how Bebe feels about re-entering the competition nearly a decade later and her plan to show these kiddies how it’s done. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
Exclusive
02:11
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3: Meet Bebe Zahara BenetRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS3 E1
She is beauty, she is grace, she is face, face, face. All the way from Camerooonnn the OG is back to show these crownless queens what it takes to earn the crown and title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 is all new Thursdays at 8/7c on VH1.
01/29/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
Queen of the Universe Makes Its Grand Return
Queens from around the globe sing the house down for the crown on the new season of Queen of the Universe, premiering June 2 on Paramount+.
05/19/2023
Trailer
00:30
Come for the Competition, Stay to Party on All Star ShoreAll Star ShoreS1
Stars from Geordie Shore, Acapulco Shore, Rio Shore, Jersey Shore and more unite on All Star Shore, premiering on MTV on June 1 at 8/7c.
05/09/2023
Trailer
00:45
Love & Hip Hop Is Coming to MTVLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 is welcoming new faces as the crew joins a whole new network on MTV as part of the all-star Tuesday Takeover, starting June 13.
05/09/2023
Trailer
00:20
A New Era of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta BeginsLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Don't miss an all-new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at its new home on MTV, starting June 13.
05/05/2023