RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3: Before She Walks In: Trixie Mattel RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars S3 E1

Trixie might still be painting her face for the check cashing place down the street but this queen has come a long way since season 7. Before entering the workroom, Trixie lets us know how she plans to skate her way to the crown. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 premieres tonight at 8/7c only on VH1.