Creepin'
Season 2 E 3 • 08/12/2010
Angelina makes up with the ladies, the guys get some action, and Ronnie storms the clubs while coming home to Sammi every night.
40:50
Jersey Shore
S1 • E3
Good Riddance
Angelina burns bridges, JWoww reveals a secret, Snooki's friend Ryder visits, and Ronnie and Sammi's blossoming relationship is tested.
12/10/2009
40:43
Jersey Shore
S1 • E4
Fade to Black
Ronnie and Sammi deal with the aftermath from their rocky night, JWoww issues an apology, Mike and Pauly have a busy evening, and mayhem ensues when a housemate gets punched at a bar.
12/17/2009
40:49
Jersey Shore
S1 • E5
Just Another Day At The Shore
The crew rallies around Snooki, JWoww defends her friends, Pauly shows off his DJ skills, Ronnie and Sammi isolate themselves, and Vinny unknowingly picks up Danny's date.
12/31/2009
41:01
Jersey Shore
S1 • E6
Boardwalk Blowups
Vinny invites Mike's sister to the club, Snooki ends up in a fight when she tries to help Mike, and Ronnie gets into a brawl on the boardwalk.
01/07/2010
40:49
Jersey Shore
S1 • E7
What Happens in the AC
Snooki clears the air with Ronnie and Sammi, Vinny gets closer to Mike's sister, and Mike crosses the line with Snooki and JWoww when everyone heads to Atlantic City.
01/14/2010
40:44
Jersey Shore
S1 • E8
One Shot
Pauly grows annoyed by a persistent woman, Mike pulls pranks on his roommates, and an altercation leads to legal trouble for Ronnie.
01/14/2010
41:29
Jersey Shore
S1 • E9
That's How the Shore Goes
Ronnie gets out of jail, the guys try to cheer Snooki up when she has a rough day, things get steamy between two roommates, and everyone says goodbye to Seaside Heights as summer ends.
01/21/2010
36:26
Jersey Shore
S1 • E10
The Reunion
Julissa Bermudez sits down with the cast to look back at highlights from their summer at the shore, reveal never-before-seen footage and get updates about what the roomies are up to now.
01/21/2010
40:07
Jersey Shore
S2 • E1
Goin' South
The crew heads off to Miami, Angelina's return brings plenty of drama, and Sammi deals with a newly single Ronnie.
07/29/2010
40:58
Jersey Shore
S2 • E2
The Hangover
Sammi and Ronnie make peace, things get intense between JWoww and Angelina, and a night out at the club creates some serious drama with Pauly.
08/05/2010
41:07
Jersey Shore
08/12/2010
41:06
Jersey Shore
S2 • E4
Breaking Up
Snooki and JWoww get creative when Ronnie's two-timing ways become too much of a secret for the house to handle.
08/19/2010
40:54
Jersey Shore
S2 • E5
The Letter
Sammi finds an anonymous note about Ron's behavior, and Snooki and JWoww struggle with their secret.
08/26/2010
41:00
Jersey Shore
S2 • E7
Sleeping with the Enemy
JWoww and Sammi butt heads, Angelina starts seeing a new guy, and Snooki disinfects the Smush Room in preparation for a hookup.
09/09/2010
40:59
Jersey Shore
S2 • E8
All in the Family
Vinny's family comes to visit the house, tensions flare between Snooki and Angelina, and the guys get their wine and dine on.
09/12/2010
40:54
Jersey Shore
S2 • E9
Dirty Pad
Angelina celebrates Jose's birthday with a night out, Mike tries to get with the woman of his dreams, and a certain item found in the bathroom leads to revenge.
09/23/2010
40:59
Jersey Shore
S2 • E10
Gone, Baby, Gone
Mike connects with a Canadian, Snooki looks for her ideal guido, and Angelina's former fling shows up and causes a stir.
09/30/2010
40:50
Jersey Shore
S2 • E11
Girls Like That
The ladies make up after the note drama, and Snooki and Mike get into it at the club.
10/07/2010
41:02
Jersey Shore
S2 • E12
Deja Vu All Over Again
Mike gets the guys bounced from a club, jeopardizes their ride and stands between Pauly and a hookup.
10/14/2010
41:14
Jersey Shore
S2 • E13
Back into the Fold
During their last night in Miami, Sammi and Ronnie clash, Pauly and Vinny say goodbye to their dates, and a fight breaks out at dinner.
10/21/2010
