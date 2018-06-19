Basic to Bougie

Popcorn / Foie Gras

Season 2 E 5 • 10/02/2018

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of popcorn and foie gras.

07:04

S1 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Hot Dogs and Caviar

Timothy and Big Baby do a deep dive into hot dogs, from classic food-cart to Hawaiian bacon-wrapped, and try to discern the difference between cheap and expensive caviars.
06/19/2018
Full Ep
07:51

S1 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Truffles and Ice Cream

Timothy and Big Baby get their just desserts when they rate chocolate truffles and cleanse their palates with delectable dairy delights -- lactose intolerance be damned.
06/26/2018
Full Ep
07:59

S1 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Sushi and Chips

Big Baby shows off his chopstick skills when he and Timothy take on a sushi challenge, then they try to differentiate between the priciest and cheapest potato chips.
07/03/2018
Full Ep
08:01

S1 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Tacos and Champagne

Timothy and Big Baby tackle different types of tacos and try to determine if the bubblier champagne is the better champagne.
07/10/2018
Full Ep
08:37

S1 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Lobster Rolls and French Fries

Timothy and Big Baby seek the impostor crustacean in a sea of lobster rolls and revel in a French fry challenge featuring frozen and fancy varieties.
07/17/2018
Full Ep
08:03

S2 • E1
Basic to Bougie
Cookies / Cheese ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the price of cookies and cheese.
09/04/2018
Full Ep
07:01

S2 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Pie / Fish

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of some delicious pies and fish.
09/11/2018
Full Ep
04:29

S2 • E3
Basic to Bougie
Crabs ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of crabs.
09/18/2018
Full Ep
04:54

S2 • E4
Basic to Bougie
Cupcakes ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of cupcakes.
09/25/2018
Full Ep
07:21

Full Ep
08:45

S2 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Fried Chicken / Sorbet ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of fried chicken and sorbet.
10/09/2018
Full Ep
08:00

S2 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Pizza / Macarons

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of pizza and macarons.
10/16/2018
Full Ep
08:07

S2 • E8
Basic to Bougie
Burgers / Chocolate ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of burgers and chocolate.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
08:33

S2 • E9
Basic to Bougie
Pasta / Cured Meats

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of pasta and cured meats.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
08:33

S2 • E10
Basic to Bougie
Mac & Cheese / Whiskey ft. Justina Valentine

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of mac and cheese and whiskey.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
08:48

S2 • E11
Basic to Bougie
Grilled Cheese / Risotto

MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of grilled cheese and risotto.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
09:48

S3 • E2
Basic to Bougie
Bagels and Cream Cheese & Acai Bowls

Darren and Tim taste test three types of bagels and cream cheese, then try acai bowls, with the goal of ranking them from cheapest to most expensive.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:46

S3 • E5
Basic to Bougie
Deviled Eggs and Rack of Ribs

Darren and Tim bring in Justina Valentine to sample deviled eggs and juicy ribs in order to guess the price point of each recipe.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:12

S3 • E6
Basic to Bougie
Knishes and Tartare

Tim and Darren taste Jewish potato pastries known as knishes, then go out of their comfort zone by trying three different types of tartare.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:00

S3 • E7
Basic to Bougie
Cereal and Escargot

Tim and Darren welcome Tim's dad to the show so the three can taste the difference between cheap, mid-tier and expensive versions of cereal and escargot.
09/01/2020
