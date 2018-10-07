Basic to Bougie
Pasta / Cured Meats
Season 2 E 9 • 10/30/2018
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of pasta and cured meats.
More
Watching
Full Ep
08:01
S1 • E4Basic to BougieTacos and Champagne
Timothy and Big Baby tackle different types of tacos and try to determine if the bubblier champagne is the better champagne.
07/10/2018
Full Ep
08:37
S1 • E5Basic to BougieLobster Rolls and French Fries
Timothy and Big Baby seek the impostor crustacean in a sea of lobster rolls and revel in a French fry challenge featuring frozen and fancy varieties.
07/17/2018
Full Ep
08:03
S2 • E1Basic to BougieCookies / Cheese ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the price of cookies and cheese.
09/04/2018
Full Ep
07:01
S2 • E2Basic to BougiePie / Fish
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of some delicious pies and fish.
09/11/2018
Full Ep
04:29
S2 • E3Basic to BougieCrabs ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of crabs.
09/18/2018
Full Ep
04:54
S2 • E4Basic to BougieCupcakes ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of cupcakes.
09/25/2018
Full Ep
07:21
S2 • E5Basic to BougiePopcorn / Foie Gras
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of popcorn and foie gras.
10/02/2018
Full Ep
08:45
S2 • E6Basic to BougieFried Chicken / Sorbet ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of fried chicken and sorbet.
10/09/2018
Full Ep
08:00
S2 • E7Basic to BougiePizza / Macarons
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of pizza and macarons.
10/16/2018
Full Ep
08:07
S2 • E8Basic to BougieBurgers / Chocolate ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of burgers and chocolate.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
08:33
S2 • E9Basic to BougiePasta / Cured Meats
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of pasta and cured meats.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
08:33
S2 • E10Basic to BougieMac & Cheese / Whiskey ft. Justina Valentine
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand are joined by Justina Valentine as they sample and guess the prices of mac and cheese and whiskey.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
08:48
S2 • E11Basic to BougieGrilled Cheese / Risotto
MTV's Timothy DeLaGhetto and Darren "Big Baby" Brand sample and guess the prices of grilled cheese and risotto.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
09:48
S3 • E2Basic to BougieBagels and Cream Cheese & Acai Bowls
Darren and Tim taste test three types of bagels and cream cheese, then try acai bowls, with the goal of ranking them from cheapest to most expensive.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:46
S3 • E5Basic to BougieDeviled Eggs and Rack of Ribs
Darren and Tim bring in Justina Valentine to sample deviled eggs and juicy ribs in order to guess the price point of each recipe.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:12
S3 • E6Basic to BougieKnishes and Tartare
Tim and Darren taste Jewish potato pastries known as knishes, then go out of their comfort zone by trying three different types of tartare.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
10:00
S3 • E7Basic to BougieCereal and Escargot
Tim and Darren welcome Tim's dad to the show so the three can taste the difference between cheap, mid-tier and expensive versions of cereal and escargot.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:10
S3 • E9Basic to BougieDumplings and Bao Buns
Wild 'N Out star Renny returns and steps in to help Tim and Darren sample three levels of dumplings and bao buns to figure out which pricing tier they fit into.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:13
S3 • E10Basic to BougieCoffee and Oysters
Darren and Tim bring in Tana Mongeau to sip three types of coffee and eat three varieties of oysters to find out if the price reflects the taste.
09/01/2020
Full Ep
09:48
S3 • E11Basic to BougieVeggie Burgers / Frog Legs ft. Justina Valentine
"Justina Valentine is back to join Tim and Darren in trying some veggie burgers and frog legs. "
09/08/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
MTV Cribs Returns with All-New EpisodesMTV CribsS19
Pull up on some of your fave celebs -- including Taye Diggs, Vinny Guadagnino and Margaret Cho -- on all-new episodes of MTV Cribs, returning Wednesday, November 15 at 9:30/8:30c.
11/03/2023
Trailer
01:39
Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory
With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023
Trailer
01:30
The Challenge: USA Is Back
The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars on Thursday, August 10, premiering on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
07/14/2023