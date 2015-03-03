The Real World
Shaken and Stirred
Season 31 E 9 • 05/12/2016
New roommate Dylan joins in on the fun and soon finds himself in a tricky love triangle with Kailah and Jenna, and Dean and Dylan take the stage to show off their moves.
The Real WorldS30 • E12Wine and Roses
The intrusion of an unexpected skeleton causes friction for Madison and Tony, a strange situation at a bar leads to a messy house fight, and Jason's behavior crosses the line with a wolf pack comrade.
03/03/2015
The Real WorldS30 • E13The Final Skeleton
The arrival of the final skeleton sends Jason into an emotional whirlwind, Nicole struggles to forgive her former best friend, and the roommates say their goodbyes before leaving Chicago.
03/10/2015
The Real WorldS31 • E1The Big Leap
The roommates arrive in Las Vegas and begin their journey with a leap of faith, and Kailah has an immediate connection with Dione, but Sabrina also shows interest in him.
03/17/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E2If the Dress Fits…Wear It
Dean has reservations about a mission requiring him to dress in drag for a night out on the Vegas Strip, and Sabrina and Kailah vie for Dione's attention.
03/24/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E3Disaster Down Under
Jenna and Kailah argue over a hookup, the roommates head to a strip club for CeeJai's birthday, and Jenna worries that her actions have ruined her relationship.
03/31/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E4Unfriended
Sabrina has an awkward fall during the Plunge mission, Kailah gets jealous when Dione brings someone home from the club, and Jenna expresses some controversial opinions.
04/07/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E5The Leak
Jenna's life is turned upside down after an anonymous internet leak paints her in a negative light and causes drama both inside and outside of the house.
04/14/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E6Take a Hike
The roommates travel to the Grand Canyon for Kailah's birthday, Amo decides to publicly resign from the Mormon church, and a challenging hiking mission threatens to send someone home.
04/28/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E7The Tipping Point
The roommates are tasked with throwing Dean a divorce party, Kailah and Dean grow closer, and Jenna's actions at dinner anger CeeJai'.
05/05/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E8The Carny Queen
Dione's friends and ex-girlfriend come for a surprise visit, which doesn't sit well with everyone in the house, and CeeJai' defends Dean when his authenticity is questioned.
05/12/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E10The Hits Keep Coming
Jenna is conflicted about whether to pursue her feelings for Dylan or stay with her boyfriend, Sabrina and Jenna perform their song, and CeeJai' and Jenna get into an altercation.
05/19/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E11Southern Shame
The house deals with the fallout from the fight between CeeJai' and Jenna, Sabrina follows a lead in the search for her birth mother, and Jenna's friend directs a racist remark at CeeJai'.
05/26/2016
The Real WorldS31 • E12They All Go Home
The racially offensive comment from Jenna's friend throws the house into a frenzy, driving up the tension between Jenna and CeeJai', and the roommates prepare to say their final goodbyes.
05/26/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E1A Bloody Good Start
Seven roommates arrive at their new house in Seattle and waste no time getting to know one another, but the partying becomes a little too much for Robbie after a game of truth or dare.
10/12/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E2Game Enough?
The fallout from game night continues as Robbie and Mike end up in an argument, Tyara grows jealous as Theo gets close to other women, and DJ Maserobbiee takes the spotlight.
10/12/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E3Not the Show You Think It Is
The house is rocked by the news that seven new cast members are arriving, and there’s a twist: Each new arrival has a controversial connection to an existing roommate.
10/19/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E4Sleep Mess in Seattle
Tyara feels excluded after being left alone in a nightclub, and tensions run high as the new roommates arrive in Seattle with unfinished business.
10/26/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E5Fourteen's a Crowd
Theo and Kassius continue arguing over the events that led to Theo’s arrest, Peter pursues romance with Anna and confronts Mike, and Mike gets frustrated with Katrina.
11/02/2016
The Real WorldS32 • E6Stacked Odds
Robbie and Jenn discuss what went wrong in their relationship, Peter feels like Katrina is trying to come between him and Anna, and Orlana opens up about her mental health issues.
11/09/2016
