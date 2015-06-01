The Real World
The Big Leap
Season 31 E 1 • 03/17/2016
The roommates arrive in Las Vegas and begin their journey with a leap of faith, and Kailah has an immediate connection with Dione, but Sabrina also shows interest in him.
More
Watching
Full Ep
39:57
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E4Blast from the Past
A financial spat turns into chaos for Tony and Sylvia, the first skeleton puts the roommates on high alert about who's next, and Violetta goes on the warpath to remove the new guest.
01/06/2015
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E5Dirty Laundry
Madison stirs up trouble by befriending the first skeleton, Alicia's presence in the house leads to a confrontation with Sylvia, and Tony and Madison find romance might be in the air again.
01/12/2015
Full Ep
40:53
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E6A Royal Nightmare
Tony deals with the princess and the queen when two of his exes join fray, Madison finds herself in the center of a love triangle, and the roommates struggle to live with the Tony tension.
01/20/2015
Full Ep
40:41
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E7All the King's Women
Tony tries to have his cake and eat it too with his love triangle, Jason makes an attempt to romance Sylvia, and an argument between Violetta and Madison comes to blows.
01/27/2015
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E8Sarasota's Finest
The house is taken by surprise when two skeletons arrive at the same time, Violetta is forced to reveal her deepest struggle, and Tony can't seem to resist temptation.
02/03/2015
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E9Where's the Beef?
Two new visitors arrive to shake things up for Nicole, Bruno's temper flares in a way that puts his roommates on edge, and the next skeleton arrives to throw gas on the fire.
02/10/2015
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E10Brother in Arms
An estranged skeleton arrives to bring back a painful memory, Tony's brother makes an unexpected love connection when he drops in, and Bruno's anger problems reach scary new heights.
02/17/2015
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E11Breaking Mad
Madison gets a visitor who forces her to confront her darker days, Tony works on finally making a commitment, and Jason gets a huge surprise when he calls a friend from home.
02/24/2015
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E12Wine and Roses
The intrusion of an unexpected skeleton causes friction for Madison and Tony, a strange situation at a bar leads to a messy house fight, and Jason's behavior crosses the line with a wolf pack comrade.
03/03/2015
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS30 • E13The Final Skeleton
The arrival of the final skeleton sends Jason into an emotional whirlwind, Nicole struggles to forgive her former best friend, and the roommates say their goodbyes before leaving Chicago.
03/10/2015
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E1The Big Leap
The roommates arrive in Las Vegas and begin their journey with a leap of faith, and Kailah has an immediate connection with Dione, but Sabrina also shows interest in him.
03/17/2016
Full Ep
40:48
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E2If the Dress Fits…Wear It
Dean has reservations about a mission requiring him to dress in drag for a night out on the Vegas Strip, and Sabrina and Kailah vie for Dione's attention.
03/24/2016
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E3Disaster Down Under
Jenna and Kailah argue over a hookup, the roommates head to a strip club for CeeJai's birthday, and Jenna worries that her actions have ruined her relationship.
03/31/2016
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E4Unfriended
Sabrina has an awkward fall during the Plunge mission, Kailah gets jealous when Dione brings someone home from the club, and Jenna expresses some controversial opinions.
04/07/2016
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E5The Leak
Jenna's life is turned upside down after an anonymous internet leak paints her in a negative light and causes drama both inside and outside of the house.
04/14/2016
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E6Take a Hike
The roommates travel to the Grand Canyon for Kailah's birthday, Amo decides to publicly resign from the Mormon church, and a challenging hiking mission threatens to send someone home.
04/28/2016
Full Ep
40:48
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E7The Tipping Point
The roommates are tasked with throwing Dean a divorce party, Kailah and Dean grow closer, and Jenna's actions at dinner anger CeeJai'.
05/05/2016
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E8The Carny Queen
Dione's friends and ex-girlfriend come for a surprise visit, which doesn't sit well with everyone in the house, and CeeJai' defends Dean when his authenticity is questioned.
05/12/2016
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E9Shaken and Stirred
New roommate Dylan joins in on the fun and soon finds himself in a tricky love triangle with Kailah and Jenna, and Dean and Dylan take the stage to show off their moves.
05/12/2016
Full Ep
40:55
Sign in to Watch
The Real WorldS31 • E10The Hits Keep Coming
Jenna is conflicted about whether to pursue her feelings for Dylan or stay with her boyfriend, Sabrina and Jenna perform their song, and CeeJai' and Jenna get into an altercation.
05/19/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016