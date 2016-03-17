The Real World
- 40:46Sign in to Watch
S31 • E1
The Big LeapThe roommates arrive in Las Vegas and begin their journey with a leap of faith, and Kailah has an immediate connection with Dione, but Sabrina also shows interest in him.03/17/2016
- 40:48Sign in to Watch
S31 • E2
If the Dress Fits…Wear ItDean has reservations about a mission requiring him to dress in drag for a night out on the Vegas Strip, and Sabrina and Kailah vie for Dione's attention.03/24/2016
- 40:49Sign in to Watch
S31 • E3
Disaster Down UnderJenna and Kailah argue over a hookup, the roommates head to a strip club for CeeJai's birthday, and Jenna worries that her actions have ruined her relationship.03/31/2016
- 40:47Sign in to Watch
S31 • E4
UnfriendedSabrina has an awkward fall during the Plunge mission, Kailah gets jealous when Dione brings someone home from the club, and Jenna expresses some controversial opinions.04/07/2016
- 40:49Sign in to Watch
S31 • E5
The LeakJenna's life is turned upside down after an anonymous internet leak paints her in a negative light and causes drama both inside and outside of the house.04/14/2016
- 40:47Sign in to Watch
S31 • E6
Take a HikeThe roommates travel to the Grand Canyon for Kailah's birthday, Amo decides to publicly resign from the Mormon church, and a challenging hiking mission threatens to send someone home.04/28/2016
- 40:48Sign in to Watch
S31 • E7
The Tipping PointThe roommates are tasked with throwing Dean a divorce party, Kailah and Dean grow closer, and Jenna's actions at dinner anger CeeJai'.05/05/2016
- 40:49Sign in to Watch
S31 • E8
The Carny QueenDione's friends and ex-girlfriend come for a surprise visit, which doesn't sit well with everyone in the house, and CeeJai' defends Dean when his authenticity is questioned.05/12/2016
- 40:47Sign in to Watch
S31 • E9
Shaken and StirredNew roommate Dylan joins in on the fun and soon finds himself in a tricky love triangle with Kailah and Jenna, and Dean and Dylan take the stage to show off their moves.05/12/2016
- 40:55Sign in to Watch
S31 • E10
The Hits Keep ComingJenna is conflicted about whether to pursue her feelings for Dylan or stay with her boyfriend, Sabrina and Jenna perform their song, and CeeJai' and Jenna get into an altercation.05/19/2016