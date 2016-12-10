The Real World

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Is Now on Paramount+!
40:29
S32 • E1
A Bloody Good Start
Seven roommates arrive at their new house in Seattle and waste no time getting to know one another, but the partying becomes a little too much for Robbie after a game of truth or dare.
10/12/2016
40:29
S32 • E2
Game Enough?
The fallout from game night continues as Robbie and Mike end up in an argument, Tyara grows jealous as Theo gets close to other women, and DJ Maserobbiee takes the spotlight.
10/12/2016
40:28
S32 • E3
Not the Show You Think It Is
The house is rocked by the news that seven new cast members are arriving, and there’s a twist: Each new arrival has a controversial connection to an existing roommate.
10/19/2016
40:29
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess in Seattle
Tyara feels excluded after being left alone in a nightclub, and tensions run high as the new roommates arrive in Seattle with unfinished business.
10/26/2016
40:29
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a Crowd
Theo and Kassius continue arguing over the events that led to Theo’s arrest, Peter pursues romance with Anna and confronts Mike, and Mike gets frustrated with Katrina.
11/02/2016
40:29
S32 • E6
Stacked Odds
Robbie and Jenn discuss what went wrong in their relationship, Peter feels like Katrina is trying to come between him and Anna, and Orlana opens up about her mental health issues.
11/09/2016
40:34
S32 • E7
Petered Out
Jenn tells her boyfriend she kissed Peter, Tyara and Theo try to work out their complicated relationship, and Peter gets into an argument with Anna and Katrina.
11/16/2016
40:28
S32 • E8
Drop the Mike
The roommates head out on a beach trip, and Mike makes a racial remark that doesn’t sit well with Jordan and inspires Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.
11/30/2016
40:29
S32 • E9
Blood Cousins
Katrina and Anna bond by going out to a country bar, and Theo and Kassius's broken relationship takes a turn when they get into a physical altercation.
12/07/2016
40:29
S32 • E10
Surprise!
The roommates throw a surprise costume party for Peter’s birthday, Anna and Katrina struggle to resolve their differences, and Tyara receives life-changing news.
12/14/2016
About The Real World
