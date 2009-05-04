Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory

Season 2 E 7 • 10/08/2009

Rob's alter ego, Bobby Light, makes his triumphant return, Jeremy plots prank revenge, and Blink-182's Travis Barker drops by to make Rob's dreams come true.

Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S1 • E9
No Mandals

Rob teams up with Carl's Jr. to open a skate park for the kids of Los Angeles, and the crew breaks another world record by taking a ride on the world's largest skateboard.
04/05/2009
20:59
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S1 • E10
I Call Him Butter Feet

Rob fulfills an aspiring young dancer's fantasy by putting him in a showstopping music video, and the Nitro Circus team and Johnny Knoxville visit the Factory. 
04/12/2009
20:57
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S1 • E11
Best of and Behind the Scenes

Rob highlights some memorable scenes from the season, including grossing out his mom, adventures with Timmy, Big Cat's big crash, swimming with sharks and bonding with his two beloved dogs. 
04/19/2009
20:45
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S1 • E12
Dusty Monkey

Rob assembles some weird and wacky prizes, and hosts a Fantasy Factory skating contest for some of the top skateboarders in the business -- including Chanel's crush, Ryan Sheckler. 
04/26/2009
20:45
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E1
Dirty Man-Horse

Despite Jeremy's disapproval, Rob (a.k.a. Bolt Speedman) jockeys his way into the horse-racing game with his new pal Megahorse, while Drama welcomes two pets to his mini-mogul office.
08/27/2009
20:49
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E2
Natural Born Gymkhana-er

Rob enlists rally driver Ken Block to help him produce Gymkhana 2.1, and the entire Fantasy Factory puts their IQs to the test when Jeremy bets $1,500 that he's smarter than Drama.
09/03/2009
20:49
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E3
Trust Your Pilot, Respect Your Monkey

Motivational speaker Joel Bauer stops by to whip the Fantasy Factory into shape, and when DJ Greyboy pitches his sidehack hustle, Rob brings in BMX legend Dave Mirra to test out the bike.
09/10/2009
20:48
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E4
Local Celebrity Almost Dies!

Rob's mom is upset after seeing TMZ footage of him partying with John Mayer, so the duo writes an apology song to make it up to her, and Marky Mark gets a second chance at landing a trick.
09/17/2009
20:49
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E5
Best of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes

In this Fantasy Factory special, Rob recaps some of his favorite moments, releases unaired footage and shares behind-the-scenes good times with the crew.
09/24/2009
20:49
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E6
The Dyrdek Family Vacation

Drama joins the Dyrdek family on vacation in Myrtle Beach, and Rob launches a clothing line with a series of high-flying photo shoots.
10/01/2009
20:49
10/08/2009
20:48
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E8
The Berrics vs. the Fantasy Factory

The Fantasy Factory challenges rival The Berrics to a series of events to determine which one is the best skate park, and Drama accompanies Rob on his mission to fly in an F-16.
10/15/2009
20:48
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E9
Making Moves

Rob battles Ludacris and Carmelo Anthony in a charitable competition and goes out of his way to teach Drama the true meaning of giving back.
10/22/2009
20:48
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S2 • E10
Who Is Rob Dyrdek?

Rob's parents share his origin story, his friends and business partners weigh in, and never-before-seen footage reveals the true genius behind the Fantasy Factory.
07/05/2010
20:59
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E1
This is a Skateboard Car

Rob teams up with professional drift racer, Vaughn Gittin Jr., to create the world's very first Skateboarding Car. Merging drift racing and skateboarding, the two pioneers of a brand new sport test their specially fabricated car at a custom built indoor car skate park. Rob also moves his cousin, Drama, into a brand new office next to his own atop the Fantasy Factory skate plaza. Plus, Drama's choice of decor sends Rob on a mission to honor drama's unique face.
07/12/2010
20:58
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E2
Live Your Brand

Rob thinks Drama isn't staying true to his Young and Reckless brand name, so he calls on NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson to help his cousin to finally cut loose.
07/19/2010
20:38
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E3
Cheese Ballers!

Rob thinks he has what it takes to make an award-winning grilled cheese sandwich, so he enters the Grilled Cheese Invitational, and pro skater Torey Pudwill stops by the Factory.
07/26/2010
20:58
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E4
It's Barry... Barry Bright!

When Rob's personal trainer invents a new piece of workout equipment, he gathers the crew to join him in filming an infomercial for it, and Chanel prepares to pose for Maxim magazine.
08/02/2010
20:59
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E5
Fantasy Factory's Sketchiest Moments

Drama joins Rob to revisit some of their favorite moments in Fantasy Factory history, from a death-defying shark encounter to being a first-time horse jockey and racing a skateboard car.
08/09/2010
20:59
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E6
Operation: Save Patty

Rob heads home to Ohio to take care of his mom after she suffers an ankle injury, and while he's visiting, he sets out to show her just how funny he is by performing his first stand-up set.
08/16/2010
20:39
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S3 • E7
He's Just a Little Mini-Pig

When Jeremy tries to convince Rob to take a spiritual journey with him, Rob challenges him to a happiness contest, and a mini-pig spends time at the Factory.
08/23/2010
