Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
- 20:33Sign in to Watch
S2 • E1
Dirty Man-HorseIn the Season 2 premiere, the world-famous skateboarder dares to purchase and jockey a thoroughbred racehorse. Rob also helps his cousin Drama rise to the status of “mini-mogul” with Drama's burgeoning new T-shirt company.08/27/2009
- 20:36Sign in to Watch
S2 • E2
Natural Born Gymkhana-erRob Dyrdek enters the world of Gymkhana, an artistic genre of precision rally car drifting. With the help of Ken Block, Rob decides to make his own stunt video using his own custom built. miniature rally car.09/03/2009
- 20:36Sign in to Watch
S2 • E3
Trust Your Pilot, Respect Your MonkeyRob Dyrdek decides to team up with his former business partner DJ Greyboy, to bring back a long lost 70's offshoot of BMXing known as sidehacking.09/10/2009
- 20:36Sign in to Watch
S2 • E4
Local Celebrity Almost Dies!Rob lands himself in hot water with his mom, when he winds up in the tabloids for stumbling out of a club with John Mayer.09/17/2009
- 20:37Sign in to Watch
S2 • E5
Best of, Bonus & Behind the ScenesRob and Drama take us behind the scenes at the Fantasy Factory, reliving some of their favorite highlights, unaired hilarious bonus scenes, and some of the best outtakes that happened during shooting.09/24/2009
- 20:33Sign in to Watch
S2 • E6
The Dyrdek Family VacationRob takes Drama to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to spend some quality vacation time at his parents' The family visits a wildlife preserve, and Rob shoots a photo for the launch of his DC clothing line, "The Dyrdek Collection."10/01/2009
- 20:37Sign in to Watch
S2 • E7
Lights OutRob decides it's time to bring his alter-ego, "Bobby Light" out of retirement. Rob also finds himself in an inter-office bathroom war with his eternally uptight manager, Jeremy.10/08/2009
- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S2 • E8
The Berrics VS. The Fantasy FactoryRob challenges longtime friend and fellow Pro Skater, Steve Berra, to a competition between the Fantasy Factory and "The Berrics," the skate facility owned by Berra and Eric Koston.10/15/2009
- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S2 • E9
Making MovesIn this season finale, Rob invites Ludacris and NBA star, Carmelo Anthony to the Fantasy Factory to discuss a friendly charitable wager between the three of them.10/22/2009
- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S2 • E10
Who is Rob Dyrdek?In this documentary episode, we take a closer look at the road that led Rob to where he is today. Featuring archival and never before seen clips from "Rob & Big", "Fantasy Factory", and the DC Video that started his TV career.07/05/2010