It's Barry...Barry Bright!
Season 3 E 4 • 08/02/2010
While working out with his trainer, Rob discovers that she has created and built a new piece of exercise equipment. Determined to help launch it into the lucrative world of gimmicky fitness products, Rob creates an alter-ego named Barry Bright and films an entire infomercial to promote the new device, called the iCore Cruncher. He also helps Chanel, his rapping receptionist, take her career to the next level by landing her a spread in Maxim magazine.
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Blob, Super Blob
In the Fantasy Factory series opener, Rob gets right to work filling his new warehouse with fun things, and invites NBA basketball star Lamar Odom down for a game of one on one.
02/08/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Get With Your Power Animal
DC throws a shoe release party for Rob, to celebrate the launch of his 14th pro model skate shoe. To help prep for a jump, Rob enlists the help of a spiritual shaman to find his mystical power animal.
02/15/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Extreme Timmy!
Rob rides into Jeremy's office on Drama's crocodile Jazzy to inform him that he can't make a Tuesday morning meeting because he's got skateboarding legend Danny Way coming into the factory. Rob's going to pull him on the T-Rex to break the land speed world record. After all, that's' what the factory's all about: making deals and breaking records! Rob decides to practice by pulling Drama on the T-Rex, but Drama isn't one to mess with death in that way. Even Rob has to admit that he's nervous to take part in such a dangerous stunt. Danny Way arrives at the factory and immediately dives into the foam pit. Getting down to business, Rob flips through the world record book and marvels at all of Danny's accomplishments. Even though Rob has twenty-one world records of his own, he knows that all of them will one day be broken. To preserve his record legacy, Rob tells Danny he wants to keep the board he uses to break the land speed record and Danny agrees. Then they take the T-Rex out for a spin to see all it can do. Noticing that Timmy the Testie isn't as clean as he could be, Rob busts out the Windex and has Drama go about cleaning him up. It's going well until Drama gets squeamish about having to spray down Timmy's man parts. Out of respect for the dummy, Rob purchases some tighty whities to keep him covered. Rob takes Drama with him to watch Danny Way prep for the land speed world record by skating in a wind tunnel. The device will create winds of up to one hundred and forty miles an hour so Danny can really see what it will feel like to go that fast. When he's finished, he describes the experience as "gnarly" but admits he's still nervous about some of the details. Drama questions whether or not they'll still get the record if Danny wipes out and Rob gets upset at his cousin for the negative energy. Back at the factory, Rob notices Timmy the Testie lying in the tanning booth in nothing but his tighty whities. Although Drama swears he wasn't the one who put the dummy in there, Rob still suspects Drama does some freaky stuff with the doll when no one's watching. The day of the world record arrives and of course, Rob and Danny arrive at the California City Municipal Airport to discover forty mile an hour winds. It's so bad that one of Rob's sunglasses lenses is blown out! After meeting with the world records representative and the safety experts, Rob and Danny take to the runway to break the record. They have to get up to seventy miles an hour, but hit a snag at the sixty miles an hour mark when Danny's board flies out from under him. Not the types to give up, Rob and Danny agree to try for the record again. They're able to get up to seventy-four miles an hour, successfully breaking the record. Besides giving Rob the board, Danny also presents him with the suit he wore as well. Rob decides to enshrine Danny Way's achievement by dressing Timmy the Testie up in his suit. Noticing that Drama tickles Timmy's feet as he dresses him, Rob is all the more convinced of the romance between Drama and Timmy. Drama continues to deny it but agrees to let destiny decide through a coin toss -- if it lands on heads three times, Drama and Timmy really are "secret lovers." Sure enough, the coin lands on heads three times and Drama and Timmy ride off into the sunset together.
02/22/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Hotel, Motel...Robbie's Inn
Rob is offered the opportunity redevelop and add the Dyrdek name to his very own Las Vegas Motel. Excited by the prospect of becoming a "Motelier," Rob drags Drama and Corpo to Vegas with him.
03/01/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Bangin' on Fools
Rob agrees to build Drama a music studio in the Factory. Mixed into all of the fun is Rob's newest toy: a tennis ball gun capable of shooting balls at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
03/08/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
This is not Mom-Certified
Rob decides to bring his family out to the Fantasy Factory for the premiere screening of the movie he wrote, produced and starred in called, "Street Dreams".
03/15/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Shark Sugar
Rob creates a new toy line of skater-kids called Wild Grinders, based on his childhood skate crew. Then Rob goes to the Bahamas with Drama to explore the world of “shark attack tourism”.
03/22/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Unseen Footage
Rob and the cast of Fantasy Factory walk us through some of their favorite unseen moments from Season One. Scenes include: Rob’s contract to stuff Drama, a make-out session, and what it looks like when it snows at the Factory.
03/29/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
No Mandals
Rob's dream of building several legal skate spots in city parks all over Los Angeles is given a head start when a large fast-food company agrees to fund construction of the first ever "Safe Spot Skate Spot" -- a skate plaza designed by Rob, in downtown Lafayette Park. In return, Rob is asked to create some viral videos to advertise the restaurant brand. This inspires Rob to create internet-buzz by building the biggest skateboard in the world. The Mayor of Los Angeles accompanies Rob on a world record ride at the skate spot opening.
04/05/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
I Call Him Butter Feet
Now that Rob's fulfilled his and Drama's fantasies, he decides to help out his superfan Cole Hernandez, who has been sending him dance videos of himself for years. Rob flies Cole out to the factory, takes him dancing on Hollywood Boulevard and hires choreographer Adam Sevani to help them shoot a dance video entitled "Butter Feet" that's sure to be an internet sensation. Meanwhile, Johnny Knoxville drops by the factory with actor Eddie Barbanell. After performing some stunts of his own, Knoxville comes through on a promise to have the guys from his new show 'Nitro Circus' visit as well. Travis Pastrana brings his motocross crew to the factory and even attempts to teach Rob how to do a back flip into the foam pit.
04/12/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of and Behind the Scenes
Rob looks back on his favorite moments from this season of Fantasy Factory and behind the scenes of the series. Highlights include Big Cat's injury, a look at the amazing animals Meaty and Beefy and Rob's infamous shark attack. In addition, Chanel closes things out with one of her custom raps.
04/19/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Dusty Monkey
Rob holds a skate contest at the Fantasy Factory with fellow pro skaters Ryan Sheckler, Paul Rodriguez, Eric Koston and others. Prizes include a beaten up dancing gorilla, an early eighties moped, and a 1986 mint-condition Fiero. Rob gets a chance to drag race his newly beefed up 1969 Camaro against Sheckler's new Ferarri, and teases Chanel relentlessly about her alleged crush on Ryan.
04/26/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Dirty Man-Horse
In the Season 2 premiere of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, the world-famous skateboarder dares to purchase and jockey a thoroughbred racehorse. In pure Dyrdek style, Rob dives head first into the horse-world. He purchases a pair of giant "horse-legs" for trotting around on, acquires a wooden horse on wheels to practice racing on, and even transforms himself into a lightning-fast jockey named "Bolt Speedman". Rob also helps his cousin Drama rise to the status of "mini-mogul" with Drama's burgeoning new T-shirt company "Young & Reckless", starting with a miniature version of Rob's office and two tiny mice who love to skate.
08/27/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Natural Born Gymkhana-er
Rob Dyrdek enters the world of Gymkhana, an artistic genre of precision rally car drifting. With the help of Ken Block, Rob decides to make his own stunt video using his own custom built. miniature rally car. While preparing for his Gymkhana debut, Rob also discovers that the Fantasy Factory is full of supposed geniuses. To determine once and for all who the smartest person in the building is, Rob arranges for an official IQ test. Rob also introduces everyone in the building to the newest Fantasy Factory employee: "Tina the Testie."
09/03/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Trust Your Pilot, Respect Your Monkey
Rob Dyrdek decides to team up with his former business partner DJ Greyboy, to bring back a long lost 70's offshoot of BMXing known as sidehacking. Rob decides to test the new product, a custom-made BMX with a sidecar, with the help of BMX legend Dave Mirra. Rob also discovers internet sensation and motivational speaker Joel Bauer, star of "Your Business Card is Crap," and decides to bring him down to the Fantasy Factory to inspire his staff.
09/10/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Local Celebrity Almost Dies!
Rob lands himself in hot water with his mom, when he winds up in the tabloids for stumbling out of a club with John Mayer. To make amends for the embarrassment they have caused her, Rob and John offer to write an apology song for Rob's mother. To further right the wrong, the two also hatch a plan to go back to the same club dressed as refined gentlemen with two elegant cougars on their arms. Rob also give his friend Marky Mark a chance to redeem himself after slamming hard on a quarter pipe drop-in.
09/17/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of, Bonus & Behind the Scenes
Rob and Drama take us behind the scenes at the Fantasy Factory, reliving some of their favorite highlights, unaired hilarious bonus scenes, and some of the best outtakes that happened during shooting.
09/24/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
The Dyrdek Family Vacation
Rob takes Drama to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to spend some quality vacation time at his parents' timeshare. Rob arrives dressed as his dad, and imitates Gene's mannerisms, calling himself "Gene Junior." The family visits a wildlife preserve, where they see the world's biggest Liger, and Rob shoots a photo for the launch of his DC clothing line, "The Dyrdek Collection." On the way back from South Carolina, Rob and Drama go weightless on a Zero-G photoshoot.
10/01/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Lights Out
Rob decides it's time to bring his alter-ego, "Bobby Light" out of retirement. He records the song with rappers Bishop Lamont and Ryu, and then asks his friend and business partner Travis Barker to play drums at a live Bobby Light performance, as the opening act for a Blink-182 show. Rob also finds himself in an inter-office bathroom war with his eternally uptight manager, Jeremy.
10/08/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
The Berrics VS. The Fantasy Factory
Rob challenges longtime friend and fellow Pro Skater, Steve Berra, to a competition between the Fantasy Factory and "The Berrics," the skate facility owned by Berra and Eric Koston. The two camps battle it out in a series of unusual events. Rob also takes advantage of the opportunity to fly in an F-16 with the US Air Force Reserves, bringing his cousin, Drama along for a refuelling exercise.
10/15/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Making Moves
In this season finale, Rob invites Ludacris and NBA star, Carmelo Anthony to the Fantasy Factory to discuss a friendly charitable wager between the three of them. Once there, the two superstars take full advantage of the fun to be had inside Rob's warehouse. Rob also tries desperately to teach his young cousin, Drama, the joy of doing nice things for people. With Drama's help, Rob gives away 31 boxes filled with swag to some lucky winners. Drama eventually learns how fulfilling it can be to give back, even if it's in an unconventional way.
10/22/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
This is a Skateboard Car
Rob teams up with professional drift racer, Vaughn Gittin Jr., to create the world's very first Skateboarding Car. Merging drift racing and skateboarding, the two pioneers of a brand new sport test their specially fabricated car at a custom built indoor car skate park. Rob also moves his cousin, Drama, into a brand new office next to his own atop the Fantasy Factory skate plaza. Plus, Drama's choice of decor sends Rob on a mission to honor drama's unique face.
07/12/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Live Your Brand
Rob calls Drama out for living a pretty careful existence, despite having his own brand named "Young & Reckless," To help his young cousin learn to truly live his brand, Rob enlists the help of the notoriously reckless Chad Ochocinco. Rob also hooks up his other cousin, Big Cat, with a sweet new ride. In the end, Rob sets up the perfect proving ground for Drama to finally have a chance to live up to the "Young and Reckless" brand name.
07/19/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Cheese Ballers!
Rob believes that he makes an exceptionally tasty grilled cheese sandwich. After some research, he discovers a venue for his gift: The Grilled Cheese Invitational. Setting out to make the "most expensive grilled cheese known to man," Rob and his cousin hunt for the perfect ingredients, design a logo and costumes, and are convinced that they will take the crown at the GCI. Young skateboarding phenom, Torey Pudwill visits the Fantasy Factory to skate and ask Rob for a small favor. The two of them head out to one of Rob's SafeSpot SkateSpot's to film an epic trick.
07/26/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
It's Barry...Barry Bright!
While working out with his trainer, Rob discovers that she has created and built a new piece of exercise equipment. Determined to help launch it into the lucrative world of gimmicky fitness products, Rob creates an alter-ego named Barry Bright and films an entire infomercial to promote the new device, called the iCore Cruncher. He also helps Chanel, his rapping receptionist, take her career to the next level by landing her a spread in Maxim magazine.
08/02/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Fantasy Factory's Sketchiest Moments
Rob and Drama recap some of the sketchiest and scariest moments of all three seasons of Fantasy Factory. Loaded with behind the scenes commentary, unseen footage, and some of the most memorable scenes from the series, this is a humorous look back at some of the best 'Fantasy Factory' action through the eyes of its stars.
08/09/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Operation: Save Patty
Rob finds out that his mom, Patty, has fallen and shattered her ankle. Enlisting the help of his cousin Drama, he embarks on, "Operation Save Patty", a mission to travel to his home town of Kettering, Ohio and ensure that the Dyrdek household is a more comfortable environment for his injured mom. Also on Rob's agenda is disproving Patty's stubborn theory that Rob simply isn't a funny person. His desire to make her laugh brings them all the way to the Funny Bone comedy stage, in Kettering, where Rob performs stand-up comedy for the first (and probably last) time.
08/16/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
He's Just a Little Mini-Pig
Rob challenges his manager, Jeremy, to a happiness contest, when he discovers that Jeremy is a devout follower of Indian spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and that Jeremy considers Rob's version of happiness only "transitory." He agrees to take a spiritual journey with Jeremy, as long as Jeremy agrees to take part in some good, old-fashioned Fantasy Factory fun. Rob also reluctantly takes on the role of mini-pig sitter for the week.
08/23/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
I'm an Awkward Enabler!
Rob and Drama realize that the Big Cat's awkwardness might actually be hindering his personal growth. To help his cousin, Rob brings in a specialist, and organizes an Awkward Intervention with everyone at the Fantasy Factory. Rob also signs a deal with 7-11 to build another Safe Spot Skate Spot in a park in North Hollywood. As part of the deal, 7-11 agrees to let Rob convert a local 7-11 into a Dyrdek themed store.
08/30/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes
Rob and Drama look back on some of their favorite scenes from Season 3, share some bonus scenes that didn't make it into the episodes, and take a look at some behind the scenes moments with the Fantasy Factory crew. Filled with never-before seen footage, this is a peek inside exactly what happens inside the Fantasy Factory.
08/30/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Hawaiian Manventure
Laird Hamilton invites Rob and Drama to Kauai for some tow-in surfing. Although he has never surfed before, Rob decides it's time to up his "man level" by taking on a big wave. Joining them on their Manventure is super-athlete and legendary skateboader, Danny Way. Along the way, the guys go squid fishing, have a traditional Luau, and visit Laird's "man camp."
09/20/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
WW2...1972
Rob needs some inspiration for his new clothing line, so he and Drama go deep under cover as old men, to get a feel for the incredible style and vocabulary of the older generation. On a mission to discover alternative swear words, while discovering old fashion, the two become "Stanley" Dyrdek and "Russell Pfaff," two distinguished older gentlemen with a flair for style. Chanel, Rob's rapping receptionist, pitches Rob a new invention inspired by a bra strap..
09/27/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Jingle Z
Rob holds a charity event to raise money for his "Sk8 for Life" foundation, a charity designed to put skateboards into the hands of underprivileged kids. In preparation for the big day, he introduces Drama to "Skatey," the new SK8 4 Life mascot. Along the way, Rob discovers that he may be the Jay-Z of jingles, and leans on his manager, Jeremy, to get him an actual jingle deal. His charity event is well attended, including appearances by Pharrell, Travis Barker, The Game, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Dana White, and some of the best pro-skaters in the world.
10/04/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Welcome, Big Black
In our season four premiere, Justin Bieber visits the Fantasy Factory. where Rob convinces him that the only way to earn real respect is to do crazy things. Rob takes his own advice, and finds a place that will let him get chased down by a 400 pound tiger. Big Black moves back in to Dyrdek Enterprises.
04/04/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Project Man Dime
When Rob discovers that Drama is planning to get a full mouth of veneers, he begins a mission to convert to his cousin into a "perfect ten in the form of a man," a full fledged "Man Dime." He enlists the help of Big Black to get Drama hair extensions, a spray tan, and a full body waxing, all in preparation for a modeling photo shoot in the factory. Rob is also invited to race professional Torc Truck driver Casey Currie.
04/11/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
The Bleeding Frogs
When a couple of rockers pull up in a mobile metal wagon outside of the Fantasy Factory, Rob invites them into the building for an impromptu performance. Inspired by their lifestyle and music, Rob decides to form a "death metal kill pop" band called The Bleeding Frogs with Chanel, Drama, Big Black and the two traveling musicians. Along the way, Big Black decides to design a line of skinny jeans for Big Men, with mixed results.
04/18/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Dodging Devil Donkeys
After a pickup game of dodge ball in the Fantasy Factory, Rob wants to put together a team to enter an extremely competitive dodge ball tournament in Los Angeles. Chanel's toughness is called into question after an incident on the court, and Rob challenges her to prove herself. He offers her the chance to be the voice of a character in his animated cartoon, the "Wild Grinders," but only if she toughens up and skateboards down a treacherous hill.
04/25/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of, Bonus, and Behind The Scenes
Rob, Drama and the rest of the Fantasy Factory cast mark the middle of Season 4 by looking at their favorite moments so far, including Drama's legendary "man dime" journey and Rob's magical death metal transformation. They reveal never-before-seen footage from the first half of the season, unveil rare behind-the-scenes clips with the Fantasy Factory crew, and take a sneak peek at some of the greatness coming up in the second half of this Season.
05/02/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Ginger Lion
Rob gives his mom, Patty, the full Hollywood superstar treatment when he casts her in an absurd commercial for a new credit card company he has invested in. Rob's cousin, Big Cat, loses a bet and is forced to appear in the commercial dressed as a "man-cat / ginger-lion", inspiring Rob and the crew to don red wigs and explore their "inner-gingers" for a day. At the red carpet premier of her commercial, Rob surprises Patty with an incredible special guest.
05/09/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Kid Lightning
Rob jumps into the ring at a Wrestlemania event when the WWE teams up with the "Make-A-Wish Foundation" in Atlanta, Georgia. With the help of Drama, Big Black, and wrestling legend and hall of famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, Rob creates an unforgettable alter ego as "Kid Lightning". Rob wants to make his Kid Lightning debut a special moment for the kids and develops a grand entrance. Rowdy Roddy Piper and Rob deliver a memorable performance as he flies into the ring on a skateboard and gives his Make A Wish Foundation fans an unforgettable experience.
05/16/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Joe C. and the Magic Goatee
Rob heads to Louisiana to renovate a dilapidated and poorly designed skate park that he ignored during construction in 2006. He hires Fantasy Factory and world's biggest skateboard builder Joe Ciaglia, "the greatest builder in history", to lead the project. Rob and the Fantasy Factory crew all honor Joe's amazing work by building a float with the world's biggest skateboard and riding it in the Mardi Gras parade.
05/23/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Brother Bond
Rob decides that Drama and Big Cat have lost their "brother bond", and with the help of Big Black, runs them through a series of bonding activities, including hug-therapy. Rob also reaches out to the Fantasy Factory crew to help create an original theme song for his new MTV show "Ridiculousness". The legendary '80s band Devo steps in to help get the job done.
09/12/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Phoenix of Love
Rob and Big Black embark on a mission to cheer up Drama after he breaks up with his girlfriend. Their attempts include inviting some hot girls to the Factory, and bringing Drama to a healing "gazer" to heal Drama's broken heart. Rob and the rest of the Fantasy Factory crew fly to Seattle for the second season of Rob's newly created Street League skateboard competition where Rob challenges himself to perform a "first try" skate trick in front of the stadium crowd.
09/19/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Super Sonic Rob
In the Season 5 premiere of Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory, "Super Sonic Rob" shocks the world by kick flipping a car 360 degrees in the air -- a stunt last attempted in the US in the 1970s. While preparing to become a true daredevil stuntman, Rob convinces his fair-complexioned cousin, Big Cat, to undergo an extensive makeover and "embrace his paste".
03/19/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
We're In The Burrito Game!
Drama decides to create his own burrito company. To further enhance his marketing campaign, Rob insists that Drama fight a bull named "Murder." Also, Rob discovers Big Black has some major foot problems and takes immediate action to help him fix his gargoylish toes.
03/19/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Chunky As Charged
Big Black wants to show plus-size ladies some love for the re-launch of his Do Work t-shirts. With the help of "Blobby Light," an overweight version of Rob's alter ego "Bobby Light", Big Black and the rest of the plumped-out cast prepare for their music video debut, "Chunky As Charged." Rob also re-creates a dirt course at the factory and challenges Drama to a mini-motocross race.
03/26/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
You Can Never Be Too Big
Rob helps Big Black seize the opportunity of a lifetime when Big Black is asked to be the spokesperson for the male-enhancement pill, Extenze. Meanwhile, to resolve the pigeon-poop problem outside of the factory, Rob and the cast train his new falcon friend, Derek, to attack on command.
03/26/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Eat My Cookie
Rob decides the lyrics to Chanel's new song "Eat My Cookie" are too provocative for her sweet image. With the help of Drama and Big Black, Rob writes a more G-rated version for Chanel to perform in her show at The Roxy. Rob also educates Big Cat on the art of viral videos.
04/02/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Full Scale, Full-Fledged, Certified Minister
Rob shocks his mom when he becomes an ordained minister. Although Rob's mom has trouble believing the marriage will be legal, it doesn't stop Denise from having the first wedding ever at the Fantasy Factory. Meanwhile, Rob bonds with his soon to be brother-in-law with a grizzly bear and an ATV.
04/02/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
I’m Livin’ It
Rob writes Drama a musical about his life as a 25th birthday present. In a unique performance, Rob and the cast re-enact Drama's journey to becoming a young, reckless man-dime by shoveling horse poop and cleaning "manginas." Also, Rob and longtime pro skater friend, Steve Berra, invent their own sport and make a bet on turning Steve's old warehouse into a second Fantasy Factory.
04/09/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best Of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes
In this never before seen footage, Rob and the cast take us through some of the craziest and funniest moments captured in Season 5.
04/09/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Thy Kingdom of Fantasy Factory
Rob and the Fantasy Factory Crew delve deep into the world of LARPing (Live Action Role Play) by dressing up as supernatural warriors to prove their mettle in the gaming world and "defend the honor" of the Fantasy Factory. Big Black also has a new invention that will help all flat-butted men earn respect in the streets.
04/16/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Dyrdek Day
A ghost has been haunting Chanel since she was a child. With the help of two mediums and a ghost detector, Rob is determined to have Chanel identify the unwanted spirit. Also, the City Council of Los Angeles honors Rob with his own national holiday. Rob and the cast create tradition for "Dyrdek Day" by driving to different locations and performing random acts of kindness.
04/16/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Big Black’s Dump Truck
Rob helps Big Black create a gourmet food truck called "Big Black's Dump Truck", with dishes designed to make people go to the bathroom. Meanwhile, Rob is determined to make the second season of his MTV clip show "Ridiculousness" better by enrolling the cast in improv classes and hypnotizing Chanel to be funnier.
04/23/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
I’m An Alien!
Drama and Chanel enter the Cover Miss and Cover Boy beauty pageant to see who is more beautiful. Rob transforms into a creepy stage father and decides the loser has to take a picture with their face pressed against Big Black's butt cheek. Rob also becomes convinced that he is an alien and meets with Riley Martin, a famous alien abductee, to help guide his quest to the mothership for a business meeting about his skate company.
04/23/2012
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Movie Stars
Rob and Big Black take a shot at becoming action movie stars, and Drama gets help getting back in touch with his roots.
01/16/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Born A Lion
Rob helps Big Cat live out his “Born a Lion” brand, and the Fantasy Factory takes on Dude Perfect in the ultimate basketball trick shot competition.
01/23/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Butt Brothers
Big Black asks Rob for help making his rear end look good for a medical exam; Chanel trains to defend herself against stalkers.
01/30/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Shoe Trees
Rob and Big make an infomercial for shoe trees, and Rob finds Drama’s old diary.
02/06/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Ultimate Funcle
Rob travels to Ohio to meet his newborn nephew and prove he’s the ultimate “Funcle”. While in Ohio, he prepares his parents for the apocalypse.
02/13/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Big Black's BBW Round Up
Rob and Drama help Big Black in his quest for love by hosting a “Big, Beautiful Women” round-up. Sterling stars in a sketch comedy showcase.
02/20/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Snack Off
Big Black tries to win the golden spork on a celebrity episode of Snack Off. Big Cat trains to be an MMA fighter.
02/27/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Fully Uploaded
Chanel gets “fully uploaded” by viral video master Freddie Wong. Rob has a competition to find the perfect driver for his new “street jet”.
03/06/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Bor Kedryd
Rob tries to break the world record for jumping a car backwards; Big Black gets a chance to do all the things he was too heavy for as a kid.
03/13/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of, Bonus, and Behind-The-Scenes
It’s the best of, bonus and behind-the-scenes of Fantasy Factory season 6 - all the greatest moments from the season plus never-before-seen footage.
03/20/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Robert Lightfoot and Silky Black
After helping Big Cat lock-in a date with an Instagram fan, Rob and Big Black become the smooth jazz duo "Robert Lightfoot and Silky Black," to help make the night perfect.
01/01/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
600 Horsepower of American Muscle
Rob invites 13 year old skateboarding phenom Jagger Eaton to the Factory to give him a shot at hosting the MTV viral clip show, Ridiculousness.
01/08/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Strike Slinger and the Bowl Bear
Rob enlists the help of a brilliant music video director to direct Chanel's new video. Then, after feeling left out of Drama and Sterling's bowling nights, Rob and Big Black challenge them to a high stakes bowl-off.
01/15/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
The Clean Hole Alliance
After a minor leakage incident, Rob is inspired to create a PSA about the importance of maintaining a clean butt, and convinces the rest of the cast to help him.
01/22/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Happy Meter
Rob sees a 3rd-place ostrich racing trophy in Big Cat's cage, and challenges both Drama and Big Cat to a cousin on brother on cousin Ostrich Race. The loser has to drink the entire contents of a jumbo ostrich egg.
02/05/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Patty's Bucket List
For her 70th birthday, Rob helps Patty cross some items off her bucket list, featuring a real guest appearance on her favorite soap opera: "The Bold and the Beautiful".
02/12/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
TTFL and the Old War Dog
When the prestigious Petersen Automotive Museum offers to add two of Rob's world record breaking stunt cars to its collection, Rob decides he must put the "Old War Dog," (the test vehicle used to prep the stunts), down.
02/19/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Best of, Bonus, and Behind the Scenes of Season 7
Rob, Big Black and cast host this clip show filled with season highlights, behind the scenes outtakes, and bonus footage from season 7.
02/26/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Final Final Finale
Rob hosts a group of Make A Wish Kids at the Factory, and has the whole cast help him create a magical experience for the kids, featuring an intricate "Rob Goldberg Machine."
03/05/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS7 E10
Sneak Peek: Super Sketchy
Rob and the gang test out a sketchy carnival classic for their big finale.
03/05/2015
