Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
The Berrics vs. the Fantasy Factory
Season 2 E 8 • 10/15/2009
The Fantasy Factory challenges rival The Berrics to a series of events to determine which one is the best skate park, and Drama accompanies Rob on his mission to fly in an F-16.
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS1 • E10I Call Him Butter Feet
Rob fulfills an aspiring young dancer's fantasy by putting him in a showstopping music video, and the Nitro Circus team and Johnny Knoxville visit the Factory.
04/12/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS1 • E11Best of and Behind the Scenes
Rob highlights some memorable scenes from the season, including grossing out his mom, adventures with Timmy, Big Cat's big crash, swimming with sharks and bonding with his two beloved dogs.
04/19/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS1 • E12Dusty Monkey
Rob assembles some weird and wacky prizes, and hosts a Fantasy Factory skating contest for some of the top skateboarders in the business -- including Chanel's crush, Ryan Sheckler.
04/26/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E1Dirty Man-Horse
Despite Jeremy's disapproval, Rob (a.k.a. Bolt Speedman) jockeys his way into the horse-racing game with his new pal Megahorse, while Drama welcomes two pets to his mini-mogul office.
08/27/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E2Natural Born Gymkhana-er
Rob enlists rally driver Ken Block to help him produce Gymkhana 2.1, and the entire Fantasy Factory puts their IQs to the test when Jeremy bets $1,500 that he's smarter than Drama.
09/03/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E3Trust Your Pilot, Respect Your Monkey
Motivational speaker Joel Bauer stops by to whip the Fantasy Factory into shape, and when DJ Greyboy pitches his sidehack hustle, Rob brings in BMX legend Dave Mirra to test out the bike.
09/10/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E4Local Celebrity Almost Dies!
Rob's mom is upset after seeing TMZ footage of him partying with John Mayer, so the duo writes an apology song to make it up to her, and Marky Mark gets a second chance at landing a trick.
09/17/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E5Best of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes
In this Fantasy Factory special, Rob recaps some of his favorite moments, releases unaired footage and shares behind-the-scenes good times with the crew.
09/24/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E6The Dyrdek Family Vacation
Drama joins the Dyrdek family on vacation in Myrtle Beach, and Rob launches a clothing line with a series of high-flying photo shoots.
10/01/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E7Lights Out
Rob's alter ego, Bobby Light, makes his triumphant return, Jeremy plots prank revenge, and Blink-182's Travis Barker drops by to make Rob's dreams come true.
10/08/2009
The Fantasy Factory challenges rival The Berrics to a series of events to determine which one is the best skate park, and Drama accompanies Rob on his mission to fly in an F-16.
10/15/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E9Making Moves
Rob battles Ludacris and Carmelo Anthony in a charitable competition and goes out of his way to teach Drama the true meaning of giving back.
10/22/2009
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS2 • E10Who Is Rob Dyrdek?
Rob's parents share his origin story, his friends and business partners weigh in, and never-before-seen footage reveals the true genius behind the Fantasy Factory.
07/05/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E1This is a Skateboard Car
Rob teams up with professional drift racer, Vaughn Gittin Jr., to create the world's very first Skateboarding Car. Merging drift racing and skateboarding, the two pioneers of a brand new sport test their specially fabricated car at a custom built indoor car skate park. Rob also moves his cousin, Drama, into a brand new office next to his own atop the Fantasy Factory skate plaza. Plus, Drama's choice of decor sends Rob on a mission to honor drama's unique face.
07/12/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E2Live Your Brand
Rob thinks Drama isn't staying true to his Young and Reckless brand name, so he calls on NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson to help his cousin to finally cut loose.
07/19/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E3Cheese Ballers!
Rob thinks he has what it takes to make an award-winning grilled cheese sandwich, so he enters the Grilled Cheese Invitational, and pro skater Torey Pudwill stops by the Factory.
07/26/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E4It's Barry... Barry Bright!
When Rob's personal trainer invents a new piece of workout equipment, he gathers the crew to join him in filming an infomercial for it, and Chanel prepares to pose for Maxim magazine.
08/02/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E5Fantasy Factory's Sketchiest Moments
Drama joins Rob to revisit some of their favorite moments in Fantasy Factory history, from a death-defying shark encounter to being a first-time horse jockey and racing a skateboard car.
08/09/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E6Operation: Save Patty
Rob heads home to Ohio to take care of his mom after she suffers an ankle injury, and while he's visiting, he sets out to show her just how funny he is by performing his first stand-up set.
08/16/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E7He's Just a Little Mini-Pig
When Jeremy tries to convince Rob to take a spiritual journey with him, Rob challenges him to a happiness contest, and a mini-pig spends time at the Factory.
08/23/2010
