Buckhead Shore

You Got Caught

Season 1 E 2 • 06/23/2022

DJ tries to rekindle a spark with Bethania, and Savannah's arrival creates tension with Katie and Parker that results in a confrontation between everyone in the house.

41:57

Buckhead Shore
S1 • E3
I Was Waiting for Wine to Get Thrown

Juju struggles to maintain a work-party balance, Katie and Savannah have an emotional reconciliation, and Adamo tells the women about a conversation that lands Parker back in the hot seat.
06/30/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Buckhead Shore
S1 • E4
You Kissed Chelsea??

Parker continues to frustrate Katie and Savannah, Juju feels the pressure to prove himself at work, and a quick kiss sparks problems between Bethania and DJ.
07/07/2022
