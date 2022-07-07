THURSDAYS 9/8C
Buckhead Shore

In Buckhead, Georgia (a.k.a. the Beverly Hills of the South), longtime friends enjoy a lakeside summer vacation filled with fun days, wild nights and high-drama hookups.
Watch the Latest Episode

JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION
Catch Up with Snooki and the Gang

FLORIBAMA SHORE
Party It Up Southern Style

MUSIC FROM SEASON 1
Listen to the Playlist Now

Cast

Adamo Giraldo

Cast Member

Fun and feisty Adamo is the life of the party who never fails to have a good time. But despite wanting some escapist fun at the lake house, Adamo must still navigate not only a new relationship, but also the desire to reveal his true self to his mother.

Bethania Locke

Cast Member

The "heart of the lake" amongst the friend circle, Bethania is often viewed as the voice of reason and the mediator when the waters start getting choppy. Raised in a strict Ethiopian-Jamaican household, she only recently lost her virginity and is eager to fully venture into the world of dating. But emotions run high when her longtime friend — and recent hookup – joins the group at the lake house.

Chelsea Prescott

Cast Member

When the friend group thinks of Chelsea, two words immediately come to mind: charm and chaos. She's hoping to live her best life and fully embrace her bubbly and magnetic personality at the lake house, but she finds herself in precarious situations and quickly realizes this getaway might be no vacation.

DJ Simmons

Cast Member

DJ is considered by many to be music royalty since he is the son of Grammy Award-winning music producer and songwriter Daryl Simmons. With big shoes to fill, he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps, but he's distracted by the temptations of parties, friends and lake life.

Juju Barney

Cast Member

"King of Clubs" Juju hails from Atlanta royalty; he's the son of the owner of world-famous strip club Magic City. Charming and suave, Juju is known in the group for his outlandish quips and easygoing personality. But when Juju gets shocking news about the family business, will he be able to transition from party mode back to boss mode?

Katie Canham

Cast Member

Katie may look like she has the perfect life from the outside, but the friend group's queen bae has had her share of challenges. She recently lost her mother, and she's struggling to figure out her career path. Coming to the lake, she's looking for a fresh start... even if that means vacationing with Parker, her ex-boyfriend of four years, in his house!

Parker Lipman

Cast Member

Parker considers himself the "head buck" of the group. A self-proclaimed mama's boy whose family owns the Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain, he hosts a yearly summer getaway for his friends at his family's lake house in upstate Georgia. Parker can't seem to stay out of trouble this summer, especially as he tries to navigate having both his girlfriend and his ex living under one roof.

Pat Muresan

Cast Member

Pat is one of Parker's closest and most trusted allies. Whenever Parker finds himself in a predicament (which is quite often), he can always count on Pat to have his back and be one of his bodyguards to protect him from trouble -- just as long as Pat isn't the one causing it!

Savannah Gabriel

Cast Member

Despite only having lived in Buckhead for a few years now, Savannah is nevertheless making waves in the friend group for her sweet yet spicy personality. Currently the woman rocking Parker's chicken chain, she must not only manage their relatively new relationship, but also figure out how to handle being around Parker's ex Katie.