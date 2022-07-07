Buckhead Shore
Thursdays 9/8c
THURSDAYS 9/8C
In Buckhead, Georgia (a.k.a. the Beverly Hills of the South), longtime friends enjoy a lakeside summer vacation filled with fun days, wild nights and high-drama hookups.
- Latest Episode41:49Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
You Kissed Chelsea??Parker continues to frustrate Katie and Savannah, Juju feels the pressure to prove himself at work, and a quick kiss sparks problems between Bethania and DJ.07/07/2022
- 41:47
S1 • E3
I Was Waiting for Wine to Get ThrownJuju struggles to maintain a work-party balance, Katie and Savannah have an emotional reconciliation, and Adamo tells the women about a conversation that lands Parker back in the hot seat.06/30/2022
- 41:48
S1 • E2
You Got CaughtDJ tries to rekindle a spark with Bethania, and Savannah's arrival creates tension with Katie and Parker that results in a confrontation between everyone in the house.06/23/2022
- 41:57
S1 • E1
Lake House, Here We Come!Eight Southern, party-loving best friends kick off their summer at the lake house for a flirty first night as two exes try to resist temptation and a last-minute guest joins the fun.06/23/2022
Cast
Bethania LockeCast Member
Bethania Locke
The "heart of the lake" amongst the friend circle, Bethania is often viewed as the voice of reason and the mediator when the waters start getting choppy. Raised in a strict Ethiopian-Jamaican household, she only recently lost her virginity and is eager to fully venture into the world of dating. But emotions run high when her longtime friend — and recent hookup – joins the group at the lake house.
Chelsea PrescottCast Member
Chelsea Prescott
When the friend group thinks of Chelsea, two words immediately come to mind: charm and chaos. She's hoping to live her best life and fully embrace her bubbly and magnetic personality at the lake house, but she finds herself in precarious situations and quickly realizes this getaway might be no vacation.
Juju BarneyCast Member
Juju Barney
"King of Clubs" Juju hails from Atlanta royalty; he's the son of the owner of world-famous strip club Magic City. Charming and suave, Juju is known in the group for his outlandish quips and easygoing personality. But when Juju gets shocking news about the family business, will he be able to transition from party mode back to boss mode?
Katie CanhamCast Member
Katie Canham
Katie may look like she has the perfect life from the outside, but the friend group's queen bae has had her share of challenges. She recently lost her mother, and she's struggling to figure out her career path. Coming to the lake, she's looking for a fresh start... even if that means vacationing with Parker, her ex-boyfriend of four years, in his house!
Parker LipmanCast Member
Parker Lipman
Parker considers himself the "head buck" of the group. A self-proclaimed mama's boy whose family owns the Zaxby's chicken fast-food chain, he hosts a yearly summer getaway for his friends at his family's lake house in upstate Georgia. Parker can't seem to stay out of trouble this summer, especially as he tries to navigate having both his girlfriend and his ex living under one roof.
Savannah GabrielCast Member
Savannah Gabriel
Despite only having lived in Buckhead for a few years now, Savannah is nevertheless making waves in the friend group for her sweet yet spicy personality. Currently the woman rocking Parker's chicken chain, she must not only manage their relatively new relationship, but also figure out how to handle being around Parker's ex Katie.