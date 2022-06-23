Buckhead Shore
Reunion, Pt. 2
Season 1 E 12 • 09/01/2022
Chelsea sounds off about her issues with Parker, Bethania and DJ hit the hot seat and Juju judges Adamo and Chelsea on their pole skills.
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E2You Got Caught
DJ tries to rekindle a spark with Bethania, and Savannah's arrival creates tension with Katie and Parker that results in a confrontation between everyone in the house.
06/23/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E3I Was Waiting for Wine to Get Thrown
Juju struggles to maintain a work-party balance, Katie and Savannah have an emotional reconciliation, and Adamo tells the women about a conversation that lands Parker back in the hot seat.
06/30/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E4You Kissed Chelsea??
Parker continues to frustrate Katie and Savannah, Juju feels the pressure to prove himself at work, and a quick kiss sparks problems between Bethania and DJ.
07/07/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E5When They Go Low, You Go To Hell
Adamo struggles to open up to his mother over lunch, Bethania sees a new side of DJ, and the house throws a celebratory party that has potentially deadly consequences for Chelsea.
07/14/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E6Worst Game Ever
Parker's friend drops by for some party games that push Katie to her limit, Savannah warms to Parker, Chelsea opens up about her family, and Adamo is suspicious of his boyfriend.
07/21/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E7I Miss You Even When I’m With You
Katie spends quality time with Parker's mom, the group learns an unexpected secret about Pat, Savannah reaches a breaking point and Parker opens up to DJ about his feelings toward Katie.
07/28/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E8You’re Going to Be Happy Now
Bethania and DJ test their chemistry, Adamo has a difficult conversation with his mother, and Katie debuts her new boyfriend, sparking more tension between Parker and Savannah.
08/04/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E9I Thought We Were Brothers
Adamo introduces some of the group to his new man, DJ tries to take his music career to the next level, Bethania explores blind dating, and Parker has a difficult conversation with Savannah.
08/11/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E10There's Ripples in Love, There's Ripples in Life
The group goes to Hilton Head, SC, to celebrate Adamo, Juju finds his place in the family business, and Parker and Katie have an emotional conversation about their future.
08/18/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E11Reunion, Pt. 1
Jersey Shore's Jenni Farley and Mike Sorrentino grill the Buckhead Shore crew on life after Season 1, love triangle drama, bro code, shore house shenanigans and more.
08/25/2022
