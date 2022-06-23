Buckhead Shore
Lake House, Here We Come!
Season 1 E 1 • 06/23/2022
Eight Southern, party-loving best friends kick off their summer at the lake house for a flirty first night as two exes try to resist temptation and a last-minute guest joins the fun.
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E2You Got Caught
DJ tries to rekindle a spark with Bethania, and Savannah's arrival creates tension with Katie and Parker that results in a confrontation between everyone in the house.
06/23/2022
Buckhead ShoreS1 • E3I Was Waiting for Wine to Get Thrown
Juju struggles to maintain a work-party balance, Katie and Savannah have an emotional reconciliation, and Adamo tells the women about a conversation that lands Parker back in the hot seat.
06/30/2022
